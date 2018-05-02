It is not often that a celebrity appears on a weekday afternoon at Timber Point, the busy Suffolk County public course in Great River. So, a whirlwind greeted the arrival Tuesday by a shimmering star, one of the biggest names in sports:

The U.S. Open Trophy.

The two-handled sterling silver laurel’s appeal is that it contains so many other big names. James Foulis, who won the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in 1896, is etched on it, as are Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, right through Brooks Koepka, who won golf’s ultimate test last year (and has one-year rights to a full-scale replica). The history was not lost on the people who stopped by a tent near the Timber Point clubhouse.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone was there to meet the trophy. So were members of the Islip, East Islip, Patchogue-Medford and Bellport high school girls golf teams as they prepared for their matches. So was everyone in the Timber Point women’s group, which had just finished its scramble tournament. So were all the golfers who were starting or finishing one of the facility’s three nines.

Just about everybody inspected it, posed with it and obliged the two handlers’ requests not to touch it. From the way people reacted, it was obvious the trophy has magic and — despite various pratfalls by the U.S. Golf Association in recent years — so still does the U.S. Open itself.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I don’t think any of us will get that close to the trophy in real time,” said Karen Kauer, head of the group that calls itself “The Timber Point Ladies Nine Hole Divas.”

Ed Sallie, the director of instruction at the course, took a selfie of his reflection in the trophy. He said, “What a treat for people who didn’t know in advance that this would be here. If that thing could speak, right?”

Lynn Penna of West Babylon, a Timber Point regular and USGA member wearing an Oakmont U.S. Open cap, said, “I was working, then I just came here to hit balls. That fellow back there said, ‘Did you get your picture taken with the U.S. Open Trophy?’ I said, ‘Are you kidding me? It’s here? How did this place get picked for that?’”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The short answer is that the trophy is on a Lexus-sponsored tour of the metropolitan area on its way to Shinnecock Hills, where the champion will hoist it at the end of the final round June 17. Timber Point pro Andy Carracino said Suffolk parks commissioner Philip Berdolt heard about the tour, checked with Bellone and received an enthusiastic go-ahead to be a host.

Timber Point was the first Long Island stop for the 18-inch tall object that has been around since 1947. It is an exact duplicate of the original 1895 trophy, which was destroyed in a fire. At the top is a figure called Winged Victory. On the front is an engraved laurel wreath around a golf scene. All of the champions are listed below that.

“Actually, I came down to see how much space is left,” said Pete Brown, a Timber Point men’s club member who is recovering from a hip transplant but made a special trip to the course Tuesday. “It’s the U.S. Open trophy. Are you kidding me?”

The tour will go to myriad places such as a Ducks game and Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead. But the reactions are likely to be the same everywhere. “Absolutely fabulous. It’s stunning,” said Jimmy McCormick, a longtime golfer from East Islip. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, just standing next to the trophy.”