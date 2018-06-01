Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, site of the 2018 U.S. Open golf championship, is located on the south shore of Long Island, about 85 miles east of New York City.

HOW TO GET THERE

TRAIN

Fans are encouraged to take the Long Island Rail Road. Service is available in both directions on the Montauk Branch. A trip east from Penn Station to Shinnecock Hills G.C. will take approximately two hours. Go to mta.info/lirr for schedule and fare information. A temporary LIRR platform has been constructed near the main entrance of the golf course. After exiting the train, fans will proceed through security screening, then cross a pedestrian bridge over Montauk Highway to reach the course.

CAR TO GABRESKI AIRPORT

There is no general parking at the course. Complimentary parking is at Gabreski Airport, west of Shinnecock Hills G.C. in Westhampton Beach.

— LIE Eastbound: Exit 70 for CR 111; South on CR 111 for 5.2 miles to NY-27 East for 3.8. miles; Exit 63S; right onto CR 31 South/Old Riverhead Road to airport parking.

— Southern State Parkway Eastbound: Exit 44E to NY-27 East; NY-27 East 28.4 miles to Exit 63S; right onto CR 31 South/Old Riverhead Road to airport.

There is complimentary shuttle service to and from the course. This parking area will have accessible parking for handicapped. For lift-equipped shuttle transportation, contact the USGA Admissions Office (800-698-0661).

BUS

Hampton Jitney provides service from New York City (online reservations required). Go to reservations.hamptonjitney.com. Drop off is at Gate 2.

BICYCLE

Use the bike rack at Gabreski Airport, or the designated passenger drop-off location.

CAR SERVICE

Passenger drop-off will only be allowed at the designated area, located at Stony Brook Southampton, a 10-minute walk to Gate 2. There is no parking or staging for vehicles, so coordinate pickup times accordingly. Access limited to vehicles no larger than a 12-passenger van or limousine.

U.S. OPEN FAQS

WHAT ITEMS ARE BANNED?

Weapons (regardless of permit); explosives and fireworks; tablets and computers (cellular mobile devices smaller than 7 inches permitted, subject to mobile device policy); selfie sticks; noise-producing devices (including portable speakers); backpacks, briefcases, purses and bags larger than 6x6x6 inches (transparent/clear plastic hand and shoulder bags no larger than 12x12x6 inches are permitted); signs, posters, banners; food and beverages (except for medical or infant needs); containers, coolers, aerosol cans and /or spray bottles (Note: personal-care items 3 ounces or less and transparent/clear empty plastic water bottles 24 ounces or less are permitted); pets other than service animals; lawn chairs, oversized chairs with arms (compact chairs without arms are permitted); ladders, step stools; bicycles; any item deemed unlawful, dangerous or disruptive by the USGA and or security personnel.

Can I still get tickets?

Yes. Various tickets and packages are available. Go to usga.org/us-open-golf-tickets, or try your favorite ticket broker.

Are junior tickets available?

Yes. juniors (18 and under) are eligible for complimentary gallery junior tickets, on any day, when accompanied by an adult ticket or credential holde . . . available on-site at Will Call (maximum of two junior tickets per one adult ticket or credential holder).

Where is will call?

It is located at Gate 1 and Gate 2. Photo identification required. The area cannot be accessed by vehicles.

Will call hours: June 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Gate 1 only). For parking, follow directional signs for pre-championship merchandise opening. June 11-17, 6 a.m.-7 p.m.

What are the special services for fans with disabilities?

Accessible parking is available at Gabreski Airport. Also, there will be on-course assistance for fans with disabilities, with golf cart transportation to and from Disability Services Headquarters (near Gate 1) and specific grandstand locations and various facilities throughout the course. Accessible restrooms are throughout.

A limited number of motorized scooters are available at the Mobility Scooter Tent (near Gate 1, first-come, first-served), and telecommunications devices for the hearing impaired are available at the Disability Services Headquarters. The Merchandise Pavilion and select concessions and fan experience areas will be accessible.

Can I get an autograph?

There is a designated autograph area adjacent to the practice green for juniors ages 18 and under only.

If I walk the course?

Fans are required to stay behind gallery ropes, and cross fairways only at designated areas. There is substantial walking on grassy hills, dirt paths and other uneven surfaces. Fans are advised to wear appropriate footwear such as sneakers.

For protection from the sun, wear sunscreen, hats and sunglasses (Note: Sunscreen in bottles and tubes, 3 ounces or less is permitted. Sunscreen in spray bottles and/or aerosol cans is not permitted).

Fans should protect themselves against ticks, which are common in the area.

Can I bring a mobile device?

Fans may carry mobile devices smaller than 7 inches in length and/or height including cellphones and smartphones; however, all volume controls must be set to silent or vibrate at all times, and flash photography is disabled prior to entering the championship gate. “Fan Zones” have been designated throughout the course for fans to place or receive calls. Phone calls must not be received or placed in any area that may disrupt play including grandstands.

Texting and emailing is permissible. Photography, audio, and video recording (but no live streaming) is permitted Monday through Wednesday only, as well as in Fan Zones throughout the week. Shot-by-shot coverage of any player is not permitted at any time.

Is there WI-FI?

Complimentary Wi-Fi will be available in Fan Central, to the right of the 17th green and left of the 12th hole, and also in grandstands throughout the grounds.

What about weather alerts?

Weather alerts will appear on all leader boards, thru boards and video boards. In general, an alert shown in BLUE or YELLOW will post for general awareness. ORANGE indicates that dangerous weather is approaching and fans should be prepared to take shelter. An alert in RED warns of an imminent threat and fans should exit grandstands immediately and seek shelter.

A suspension of play for dangerous conditions will be indicated by one prolonged air-horn blast.

SOURCE: USGA.