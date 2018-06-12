TODAY'S PAPER
U.S. Open: Jason Day living in an RV ‘30 seconds away’ from Shinnecock Hills parking lot

Jason Day speaks to the media during the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
Jason Day brings his home on the road.

The former No. 1 ranked golfer in the world pulled up to Shinnecock Hills earlier this week in his RV, and is living about “30 seconds away from the parking lot,” he said. Though traffic issues have loomed large already during this U.S. Open, motor home is actually Day’s preferred method.

He, along with Jimmy Walker — also competing this weekend — travel the PGA Tour in RV, a method that allows them to bring their families along. It’s becoming something of a trend, with Bubba Watson also getting an RV this year.

“I use it probably about 15 weeks per year,” said Day, who’s been competing this way since 2010. “When I’m on the bus, it feels like home because I’m sleeping in my own bed. You got your own stuff in there. So it’s just a moving house.”

