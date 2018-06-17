TODAY'S PAPER
U.S. Open: Luis Gagne, Matt Parziale tie for low amateur

Luis Gagne plays his shot from the 14th

Luis Gagne plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday in Southampton. Photo Credit: AP / Julio Cortez

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com
Luis Gagne, the rising senior at LSU who advanced through the first round of qualifying by a coin flip, tied for low amateur with Matt Parziale, a firefighter from Brockton, Mass. who had been a pro but got his amateur status back.

Gagne made the sectionals after neither he nor the other golfer who tied for the last spot remained for a playoff. Officials flipped a coin and he won. “Since then, I’ve played really solid,” he said after finishing at 16 over.

Parziale got to spend Father’s Day with his dad, a former Brockton firefighter who caddied for him. “This is what I put all of the work in for. You can’t guarantee it’s going to happen, but this is why I’ve done what I’ve done my entire life,” he said.

