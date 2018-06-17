Luis Gagne, the rising senior at LSU who advanced through the first round of qualifying by a coin flip, tied for low amateur with Matt Parziale, a firefighter from Brockton, Mass. who had been a pro but got his amateur status back.

Gagne made the sectionals after neither he nor the other golfer who tied for the last spot remained for a playoff. Officials flipped a coin and he won. “Since then, I’ve played really solid,” he said after finishing at 16 over.

Parziale got to spend Father’s Day with his dad, a former Brockton firefighter who caddied for him. “This is what I put all of the work in for. You can’t guarantee it’s going to happen, but this is why I’ve done what I’ve done my entire life,” he said.