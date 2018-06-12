TODAY'S PAPER
U.S. Open: Tiger Woods looking forward to exploring Sag Harbor

Tiger Woods gets ready to tee off from the fifth hole during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Tuesday. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Laura Albanese
Keep a look out, Sag Harbor: You might just spot a Tiger.

Tiger Woods said Tuesday that he’s docked his 155-foot yacht named “Privacy” in Sag Harbor and intends to explore the village while he’s here for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton.

“Sag Harbor is a cute little town,” he said of the small south fork village, home to a population of about 2,000.

“I haven’t really got a chance to walk about a little bit, but certainly will this week,” he added. “So far, it’s been nice to kind of get away from the tournament scene and go there . . . [dock] my dinghy there and just really enjoy it.”

