Keep a look out, Sag Harbor: You might just spot a Tiger.

Tiger Woods said Tuesday that he’s docked his 155-foot yacht named “Privacy” in Sag Harbor and intends to explore the village while he’s here for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton.

“Sag Harbor is a cute little town,” he said of the small south fork village, home to a population of about 2,000.

“I haven’t really got a chance to walk about a little bit, but certainly will this week,” he added. “So far, it’s been nice to kind of get away from the tournament scene and go there . . . [dock] my dinghy there and just really enjoy it.”