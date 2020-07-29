Because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the 120th U.S. Open at the Winged Foot Golf Club will be held without spectators, the United States Golf Association announced on Wednesday.

“Following months of consultation and scenario planning with local and state health officials, we have jointly decided that hosting the U.S. Open without spectators will provide the best opportunity to conduct the championship safely for all involved,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA, in a statement. “We will miss the excitement of the fans and what their presence brings to the championship.”

The venerable West Course at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck will host the Open Sept. 17-20, having been postponed from its customary June dates. This will be the sixth Open on the course.

“I am pleased to welcome the USGA for the U.S. Open Championship at Winged Foot Golf Club this September, and while the tournament will look different this year with no fans and enhanced safety protocols, this event is a welcome sight for sports fans across the country and will help restore a sense of normalcy as we build back better than before,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement.

Tickets purchased directly through the USGA will be automatically refunded to the method of payment used by the purchaser. The USGA advises fans who purchased tickets through any secondary market sites to reach out to them for a refund.