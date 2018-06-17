TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Evening
81° Good Evening
SportsGolfUS Open

USGA clarifies ruling on why Phil Mickelson wasn’t disqualified

After rule violation on Saturday, Mickelson able to finish play on Sunday.

Phil Mickelson eyes the shot on the 4th

Phil Mickelson eyes the shot on the 4th hole at the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton on Sunday. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Jeff Williams jeff.williams@newsday.com
Print

The USGA on Sunday issued a further statement on their ruling in regard to Phil Mickelson’s deliberate putting of a moving ball on the 13th hole on Saturday. There was some greater detail, but it again reinforced their determination that Mickelson did not do anything that would cause him to be disqualified. Part of the statement is as follows:

“There appears to be some continued uncertainty about the basis of the ruling with Phil Mickelson during the third round of the 118th U.S. Open, and we would like to further clarify previous statements. During play of the 13th hole Mickelson made a stroke on the putting green at his ball which was moving. As a result, he incurred a two-stroke penalty for a breach of Rule 14-5; the stroke made at the moving ball also counted. His score for the hole was 10. Rule 14-5 does not include a serious breach clause or disqualification as part of the penalty statement.

“Rule 1-2 (which could lead to disqualification) did not apply in this situation because Mickelson made a stroke at the ball (defined as the forward movement of the club with the intention of striking at and moving the ball) as opposed to another act to deflect or stop the ball in motion, which are two acts covered by Rule 1-2.”

In other words, Mickelson was able to play on Sunday. He finished 16-over for the tournament.

By Jeff Williams jeff.williams@newsday.com

New York Sports

Gary Sanchez of the Yankees strikes out to Yankees’ bats quiet in loss to Rays
Mets manager Mickey Callaway watches on alongside bench Rieber: Shifting hitters’ approach is no easy task
New York Mets' Michael Conforto (30) celebrates his Conforto’s homer, four RBIs help Mets beat Arizona
Jets Kacy Rodgers II during the Jets first Father’s Day, Jets style: Kacy coaches Kacy II
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham attempts to make Odell Beckham Jr. says he will not hold out
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard runs a route Sterling Shepard eagerly awaits fatherhood