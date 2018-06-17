One of the more impressive U.S. Open streaks was extended this week as Vincent Cardullo of Farmingdale worked as a volunteer for a 15th consecutive year. He and his friends from all over the country travel to the Open on their own money and work for no pay.

The self-employed certified financial planner first volunteered at Bethpage in 2002 and liked it so much that he signed up for 2004 at Shinnecock Hills and has done every one since.

He made friends with fellow volunteers and offered to host seven of them this week but decided the commute was too long. So, they rented a place in Sag Harbor. They played golf at Indian Island in Riverhead Friday and did weekend shifts staffing the scoreboard by the 13th green—getting a close view of the Phil Mickelson moving ball episode Saturday.

“We’ve signed up for Pebble [Beach] already,” he said, referring to the 2019 Open site.