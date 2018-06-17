TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
73° Good Evening
SportsGolfUS Open

U.S. Open: Vincent Cardullo of Farmingdale extends streak of volunteering at tournament

A view of the club house during preview

A view of the club house during preview day for the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Monday, May 21, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com
Print

One of the more impressive U.S. Open streaks was extended this week as Vincent Cardullo of Farmingdale worked as a volunteer for a 15th consecutive year. He and his friends from all over the country travel to the Open on their own money and work for no pay.

The self-employed certified financial planner first volunteered at Bethpage in 2002 and liked it so much that he signed up for 2004 at Shinnecock Hills and has done every one since.

He made friends with fellow volunteers and offered to host seven of them this week but decided the commute was too long. So, they rented a place in Sag Harbor. They played golf at Indian Island in Riverhead Friday and did weekend shifts staffing the scoreboard by the 13th green—getting a close view of the Phil Mickelson moving ball episode Saturday.

“We’ve signed up for Pebble [Beach] already,” he said, referring to the 2019 Open site.

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com

New York Sports

TB@NYY: Boone talks Sabathia's control in his start Highlights: Boone on Sabathia's outing vs. Rays
6/17/18: Duffy, Gomez lead Rays in 3-1 win Highlights: Rays 3, Yankees 1
Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees strikes out in Lennon: Stanton target of boobirds at the Stadium
Gary Sanchez of the Yankees strikes out to Yankees’ bats quiet in loss to Rays
Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner rounds the bases Gardner on right knee: ‘It’s nothing too serious’
The Mets' Brandon Nimmo reacts after hitting a Mets score four in ninth to shock Diamondbacks