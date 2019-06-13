PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Xander Schauffele was so disappointed with his swing that he rushed to the driving range after his round, and still he shot 5-under-par 66 and had a share of the early lead. Scott Piercy did not hit the ball well and yet he finished 4-under.

Rickie Fowler, who also shot 66, said he had no stress in the first round of the U.S. Open, which is usually golf’s world headquarters for stress. Nate Lashley, 36, playing in his first major, had no bogeys.

The 119th U.S. Open sure began a lot differently than the previous 118 had. It was a day to score rather than fret at Pebble Beach Golf Links. There were more eagles than in any U.S. Open round in the past 50 years, and they sure outnumbered worries. The only regrets were the ones by golfers who went low but thought they should have gone lower.

Schauffele’s tee shot on the par-5 18th hole careened off a beach-side rock and back into the fairway. From there, he hit an 8-iron within 12 feet. “I pulled it. I’m an honest person,” he said afterward. Despite having made the eagle putt, he added, “I’m probably going to head to the range.”

It was that kind of day at the U.S. Open, resulting from a perfect storm of perfect calm. Greens were soft from a rainy winter and spring. Wind off the ocean was non-existent. And the U.S. Golf Association, sensitive after a public-relations pounding after allowing Shinnecock Hills to become too dry on Saturday of last year’s Open, made sure the grounds were moist. Add that to the fact that Pebble Beach is shorter than other major venues and it was a bull market on birdies.

“If you think of Bethpage, I had to give my driver a little extra every single hole to try to get more distance. It's such a tough golf course. You don't have that over here,” said Louis Oosthuizen, who also shot 66 for a share of the early lead.

Rory McIlroy, who followed his resounding win in the RBC Canadian Open Sunday with a 68 here Thursday, said, “It's my first round in the 60s at a U.S. Open since Chambers Bay in 2015. But it was out there. Benign conditions. It's a very soft start to a U.S. Open, which is a good thing, because you're completely in control of the golf course. They can do whatever they want with it from here. It's not as if you're starting with a course that's in the condition like a Sunday and then you get three days and it sort of starts to get away from you.”

Brooks Koepka, aiming to become the first in 114 years to win a third consecutive U.S. Open, was 4 under through six holes, although he made two bogeys and was 3 under through 15. He could take some credit for the 66 shot by Aaron Wise, the 22-year-old tour pro who plays practice rounds with the reigning champion.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Watching Aaron hit the ball, it's super impressive,” Koepka said earlier in the week. “He's going to be super talented when he figures it out and understands his game. I think he's going to be a hell of a player.”

Wise birdied four holes on the back nine (his first) and played solidly on a day when each miscue — Phil Mickelson missing an 18-inch putt on No. 3, Tiger Woods overshooting the green from a bunker on 14 — was seen as a huge missed opportunity.

It was a day for the spectacular, such as Rory Sabbatini’s two-hop hole-in-one on No. 12 and Callum Tarren sinking an eagle from a fairway bunker on No. 10.

All of which made the golfers wary. “I think it was '92 when Tom Kite won that somebody after 36 was 9- or 10-under, and like 3 was the winning score,” Jon Rahm said after shooting 2 under. “So, you know, it all depends a little bit on the setup and a lot of it how windy it gets during the rest of the week.”