Vijay Singh withdraws from PGA Championship due to back injury

Vijay Singh tees off on the 16th hole

Vijay Singh tees off on the 16th hole during the third round of the Senior PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club on May 27, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
Vijay Singh, the 1998 and 2004 PGA Championship winner, withdrew on Tuesday because of a back injury.

Singh, 56, splits time between the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions and finished tied for 43rd on the senior circuit’s Regions Tradition last week. Singh failed to make the cut at the Masters last month at Augusta, finishing with a 12-over-par 156 in his two rounds.

Singh finished 78th in last year's PGA Championship at Bellerive Golf Course in St. Louis.

His place in this week's PGA Championship will be taken by J.T. Poston, who is 68th on the PGA Tour FedEx Cup points list.

