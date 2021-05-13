Newsday Player of the Year: Owen Rose, Calhoun, MH, Sr.

Entering the season with considerably high expectations placed upon him, Rose certainly delivered during the spring. The Penn State commit racked up a total of 280 kills, 77 digs, 36 aces and 31 blocks, as he led the Colts (13-1) to their first boys volleyball title in program history with a 3-0 win over Bethpage in the Nassau Class B championship. Rose also put on his best performance of the year on the grand stage, finishing with a season-high 27 kills.

"It’s always fun to bounce balls, who doesn’t love to do that?" Rose said following his championship-clinching display. "But at the end of the day, it’s just what gets the job done and what scores points…When I see that they’re triple-blocking and everything is open in the middle, I just make the smart decision."

"Owen did everything for us and ran the offense whenever we needed a point and was the main reason we won the county title," Calhoun coach Ryan Pastuch said. "He’s the most talented player I’ve ever coached."

Liam Carroll, Massapequa, OH, Sr.

He totaled 106 kills and 44 digs as he helped lead Massapequa to a 13-0 season and second consecutive Nassau Class A title.

John Curaro, Sachem North, L/OH, Sr.

He had 132 kills and 83 digs as he helped lift Sachem North to a Suffolk Division I championship appearance.

Jake DesLauriers, Eastport-South Manor, OH, Jr.

He totaled 137 kills, 113 digs, 15 aces and 15 blocks for the Suffolk Division II champions.

Kevin Herbst, Lindenhurst, S/OH, Sr.

He finished with 209 assists, 140 kills, 90 digs, 58 blocks, 37 aces, playing a key role in Lindenhurst’s 14-1 campaign.

Dylan Goldstein, Long Beach, OH, Sr.

He propelled the Marines to the Nassau Class A title match, recording 140 kills, 82 digs, 21 aces and 14 blocks throughout the season.

Daniel Haber, Westhampton, M/OH, Jr.

He racked up 286 kills, 105 digs, 34 aces, 32 blocks for the Hurricanes, who advanced to the Suffolk Division II championship.

Chris Lehnert, Sachem North, MH, Sr.

Another elite talent for Sachem North, Lehnert had 127 kills and 21 blocks.

Dan Shanley, Smithtown West, OH, Jr.

Shanley was an absolute force for the Bulls , tallying a total of 255 kills, 141 digs, 27 aces and 15 blocks. His elite play continued during the postseason as well, recording 59 kills, 39 digs, seven blocks and four aces en route to Smithtown West’s 3-1 victory over Sachem North in the Suffolk Division I championship. Shanley came away with 17 kills, 17 digs, five blocks and one ace despite injuring his shoulder during the second set.

Jonathan Shum, Lindenhurst, OH, Sr.

Forming a strong tandem alongside Herbst, Shum had 178 kills, 86 digs, 37 blocks and 28 aces.

Coach of the Year: Elissa DiSalvo, Massapequa

In only her second season at the helm for Massapequa, DiSalvo earns her second consecutive Nassau Coach of the Year honor after leading her team to a 13-0 record and back-to-back Nassau Class A titles. Massapequa dropped only one set throughout the season.

The Second Team

Brendan Baron, Massapequa, S/OH, Sr.

Tom Biryla, Whitman, OH, Sr.

Max Cohen, Massapequa, L, Sr.

Patrick Gillespie, Massapequa, M, Sr.

Christian Herr, Eastport-South Manor, S, Jr.

Evan Kane, East Islip/Bayport-Blue Point, OH, Sr.

Carter Lotz, Port Washington, OH, Sr.

Chris Rouleau, Bay Shore, OH, Sr.

Pat Sanchez, Calhoun, OH, Sr.

Zachary Zdrojeski, Northport, L, Jr.