Newsday Player of the Year: Sarah Killcommons, Garden City, D/M, Sr.

The reigning Newsday Nassau Player of the Year led the county with 37 points and finished tied with Locust Valley’s Jenna Halpin for tops in Nassau with 16 assists. She collected a point in 16 of 17 matches and was an integral part of the Garden City defense that allowed just seven goals all year.

"She proved she could play anywhere on the field and perform extremely well in whatever position she was in," Garden City first-year head coach Lauren Lavelle said. From center back to center forward, from defensive corner unit to offensive corner unit, to our top 1-on-1 player and stroker. She did it all."

The four-year varsity starter and two-year captain had a goal and two assists in Garden City’s overtime win over Massapequa in the Nassau Class B title game.

"As the years have gone on, I have become more and more confident with my abilities," Killcommons said. "I put in the effort and the work, but I also had amazing coaches that helped me grow as a player."

Playing during a pandemic with a condensed season and a new coaching staff, might seem challenging for some, but Killcommons took it all in stride.

"Sarah didn’t miss a beat," Lavelle said. "She stepped up not only as a captain, but really as my second assistant. She was my go-to when making decisions, and her confidence and assertiveness grew each day."

Ava Balacek, Manhasset, F, Sr.

The John Hopkins University commit was the focal point of the offense on Manhasset’s Long Island Class B championship team. She assisted on Lily Klimuszko’s winning goal in the Nassau Class B final, which gave Manhasset its first county title since 2012.

Sophia Bica, Northport, M, Jr.

Bica scored the winning goal in the third quarter of the Long Island Class A championship game to propel the Tigers to their first title in program history. She also tallied the tying goal in Northport’s 2-1 win over Ward Melville in the Suffolk Class A final. The junior concluded the season with 15 goals and 11 assists.

Heather Canavan, Bayport-Blue Point, M/F, Sr.

The Central Michigan commit led Suffolk with 27 goals and 38 points. Canavan scored five goals on three separate occasions this season and recorded a point in 12 of 16 matches.

Elizabeth Gresalfi, Locust Valley, F, Jr.

Gresalfi was fourth in Nassau with 15 goals and 10 assists. She scored twice in the Nassau Class B semifinal to help Locust Valley earn a spot in the county final. The junior recorded four goals in Locust Valley’s third match of the season against eventual 2021 Long Island Class C champion, Carle Place.

Jenna Halpin, Locust Valley, M, Sr.

Halpin was second in Nassau with 35 points and scored three goals in Locust Valley’s Nassau Class B semifinal victory over Friends Academy. She was tied with Garden City’s Sarah Killcommons for the most assists (16) on Long Island.

Amanda Lee, Ward Melville, M, Sr.

Lee led a potent Ward Melville attack with 11 goals and 14 assists. She tallied a point in 13 of 17 matches and had a goal and an assist in the Patriots win over Smithtown East in the Suffolk Class A semifinals.

Carolena Purpura, Harborfields, D/M, Sr.

The Cortland commit was part of a Harborfields defense that allowed just four goals in 14 matches. Purpura was an integral player on both offensive and defensive corners for the Tornadoes, who finished with a record of 13-1.

Jaedyn Scarlatos, Ward Melville, F, Soph.

Scarlatos has a knack for goal and ranked third in Suffolk with 19 goals, improving on the 15 from her freshman season. Her most impressive performance came on March 22 when she tallied three goals and two assists in a win over Sachem East, the defending Long Island Class A champions.

Emily Stoessel, Miller Place, M/D, Jr.

She returned in a big way after missing her sophomore season with a knee injury. Stoessel ended the year tied with Ward Melville’s Jaedyn Scarlatos for third in the county with 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists). Her exceptional midfield play helped Miller Place capture the Suffolk Class B title.

Coach of the Year: Gina Walling, Northport

Walling led the Tigers to their first Long Island Class A title in program history with a 1-0 win over Garden City, the defending Long Island Class B champions. Northport finished with a 16-1 record and outscored its opponents 63-4.

All-Long Island Second Team

Dani Brady, Smithtown East, D, Sr.

Jenika Cuocco, Rocky Point, GK, Sr.

Lacey Downey, West Babylon, F, Soph.

Emma Flynn, Harborfields, M/F, Jr.

Lizanne Griffith, Garden City, M, Sr.

Kayla Hassett, Massapequa, M/F, Sr.

Angelina Longo, Northport, D, Jr.

Lauren Lucas, Sachem East, M, Jr.

Megan Mattfeld, Bay Shore, M, Sr.

Olivia McKenna, Northport, M, Soph.

Alexandra Nagy, Carle Place, M, Sr.

Sydney Pappas, Garden City, D, Sr.

Bridget Rosenfeld, Massapequa, M/D, Sr.

Olivia Valenti, Manhasset, D, Sr.

Morgan Zimmerman, Sachem East, D, Sr.