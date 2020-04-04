There is a reason why the Hauppauge cheer team can take risks and perform elite stunting skills in national competition. And it all starts with junior Alexa Waters, the squad's main base and the Suffolk Cheerleader of the Year.

“Alexa is just another coach on the floor with the team,” said Hauppauge coach Laura Candela. “She recognizes simple flaws and makes corrections and that’s not something the coach on the sideline can do in real time. If a group of girls are struggling, she’s exceptional in identifying the issue and making the necessary changes to help find the solution. That’s extremely important in cheerleading, recognizing the skill and what makes it work. Unless you’re a coach just out of college these are all new skills and that’s why Hauppauge stunting is super elite and one of the best in the nation.”

Waters led Hauppauge to consecutive Suffolk championships and this year to the Small Division I state championship at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

“She’s an all-around great athlete and has already being committed to the University of Florida to play lacrosse,” Candela said. “She has great technique, even though she’s on the smaller side. She is so versatile and even stepped in during an injury at the back spot and led us to victory as we didn’t miss a beat.

"She is known for her super elite skills and athleticism, hitting all the newest and most difficult stunts in high school.”