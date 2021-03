Pictured: Arianna Furbush of Mt. Sinai and Genevieve Himmelberg of Freeport.

Arialist Arianna Furbush supported by teammates of Mount Sinai while competing in the Division II Large School Msection of the 2020 NYSPHSAA Cheerleading Championships at RIT in Rochester, New York, USA on March 7, 2020. Photo: Mike Heath