Newsday's All-Long Island boys fencing team 2021

All-Long Island Boys Fencing

Newsday Fencer of the Year: Jun Ahn, Freshman, Epee, Great Neck South

Jun Ahn may have only had one loss all season but the resolve he showed in rebounding from that setback showed just what made Ahn Newsday’s Long Island boys fencer of the year.

After dropping his second match at epee during Great Neck South’s match against Syosset in the Nassau team championship, Ahn returned to the strip for one final time in the 2021 season and picked up a victory over fellow all-Long Island fencer Tyler Chan that helped propel his team to a comeback victory.

"Without that win we wouldn’t have pulled it off," Great Neck South coach Josh Baravarian said.

It was just another moment that showcased abilities not often seen in a first-year freshman.

"He has the maturity of a well seasoned senior," Baravarian said. "He has great composure and great control over his emotion and he’s very tactical."

Ahn finished the season with a 28-1 record in foil bouts.

"This is a sport where respect is given based on performance, not seniority," Baravarian said. "He’s unselfish and he’s always out to help the team. I’ve had kids that only cared about their own records and he’s not that. He’s a real team player."

Tyler Chan, Jr., Syosset

Chan had another strong season, finishing with a 15-3 regular season record at foil. He helped lead Syosset’s strong core to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the Nassau team final.

Leif Dahlberg, Sr., Miller Place/Newfield

The Miller Place senior went 19-1 at foil and led Miller Place/Newfield to the Suffolk team championship. He was also an all-Long Island selection last season.

Kaden Ho, So., Jericho

The top Sabre fencer in Nassau this season, Ho went 26-0 and led Jericho to the third seed in the Nassau team playoffs.

Sean Maas, Sr., Garden City

Maas finished with Nassau’s high win percentage at foil after going 22-4. He helped lead Garden City to a semifinal playoff appearance after the Trojans won the Nassau title in 2020.

Aidan Montalbine, Sr., Sayville/Bayport-Blue Point/Connetquot

Montalbine went 27-1 at foil. The Sayville senior also led his team to an undefeated regular season and its first regular season title in program history.

Coach of the Year: Josh Baravarian, Great Neck South

After graduating two of the top fencers in Nassau last year, Baravarian led a young but talented Great Neck South team to the Nassau championship. They completed a rousing comeback over Syosset, winning eight of the last 10 bouts, to capture the title, 14-12.