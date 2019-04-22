Given Long Island’s reputation as a lacrosse hotbed, it’s not surprising to see local names pop up in the college boxscores from around the country each week.

Here’s a look at how the seniors on Newsday's 2018 All-Long Island girls lacrosse team are performing at the next level.

First-team members

Cassidy Weeks

Then: Bayport-Blue Point

Now: Boston College

The speedy midfielder appeared in a March 9 game against Northwestern but has yet to leave her mark on the top-ranked Eagles.

Emerson Cabrera

Then: Northport

Now: Florida

She used a medical redshirt after tearing her ACL in the fall.

Erin Tierney

Then: Massapequa

Now: Hofstra

The freshman has started all 16 games for the Pride, recording 18 caused turnovers and 15 ground balls.

Hannah Dorney

Then: Comsewogue

Now: Notre Dame

She’s appeared in all 16 games, starting the last five. She’s contributed 13 goals, five assists and 13 ground balls for one of the most surprising teams in the nation.

Jenn Medjid

Then: Garden City

Now: Boston College

She’s found her way into all 17 games for Boston College, scoring 11 times. She’s been efficient, posting a .688 shooting percentage.

Kate Mulham

Then: Ward Melville

Now: Princeton

She tore her ACL during fall ball but has a bright future with the program.

Krissy Kowalski

Then: Manhasset

Now: Penn

The 2018 Nassau Player of the Year has appeared in seven games, recording 27 saves and a .529 save percentage.

Lauren DiStefano

Then: West Islip

Now: Wagner

The heart and soul of West Islip’s Suffolk Class A championship team, DiStefano has appeared in four games for Wagner and made seven saves.

Meaghan Scutaro

Then: Mount Sinai

Now: Notre Dame

The lockdown defender has played in eight games for the second-ranked defense in the country.

Meaghan Tyrrell

Then: Mount Sinai

Now: Syracuse

The 2018 All-Long Island Player of the Year is one of the key cogs on the attack at Syracuse. She’s started 16 of the 17 games, scoring 31 goals to go with 15 assists. She’s also corralled 22 ground balls. She also scored the winning goals against Florida and Cornell.

Sarah Reznick

Then: Long Beach

Now: Florida

The third goalkeeper on the depth chart, Reznick’s time should come next season after Haley Hicklen graduates. She’ll challenge Kenzii Kittell, who will be a senior, for playing time.

Sophia DeRosa

Then: Cold Spring Harbor

Now: Brown

She’s started three of Brown’s 13 games, recording 14 goals and five assists. She scored a season-high four goals in a 17-2 win over Sacred Heart.

Second-team members

Shannon Brazier

Then: Ward Melville

Now: Cornell

She drew a start against Stony Brook but has mostly come off the bench. She’s contributed eight goals and four assists.

Cassidy Burns

Then: Plainedge

Now: Manhattan

She’s started 15 of 16 games for the Jaspers with 14 goals and 22 assists. She’s also picked up 29 ground balls.

Shea Garcia

Then: Manhasset

Now: Marquette

A regular starter for the Golden Eagles, Garcia has scored 27 goals after a fantastic postseason for Manhasset last spring.

Jacki Gatti

Then: Massapequa

Now: Hofstra

She came off the bench in the first game but started the next 14. The midfielder has four goals and 13 ground balls.

Camryn Harloff

Then: Mount Sinai

Now: Stony Brook

She had committed to Stony Brook after scoring 52 goals in her senior season with the Mustangs.

Grace Langella

Then: Smithtown West

Now: Hofstra

The attacker started the first two games of the season then came off the bench in her next nine contests, contributing six assists along the way. She’s one of Hofstra’s many talented freshmen.

Maddie Sanchez

Then: Rocky Point

Now: Maryland

She’s appeared in four games but has yet to attempt a shot for the second-ranked Terrapins.

Jess Smith

Then: West Babylon

Now: Hofstra

The Pride’s starting goalie since the first game recorded 154 saves for a .503 save percentage.

Taylyn Stadler

Then: Syosset

Now: Penn

She’s scored 21 goals in 14 starts for the Quakers, helping their standing as one of the top teams in the Ivy League.

Courtney Weeks

Then: Bayport-Blue Point

Now: Boston College

She’s scored two goals in four games for the Eagles, converting on each of her shot attempts.