Newsday's fall All-Long Island teams to be revealed next week

Newsday's All-Long Island fall teams will be revealed

Newsday's All-Long Island fall teams will be revealed on our podcast on Dec. 8 and 9. Credit: Newsday

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Save the date: Newsday will reveal its All-Long Island first teams for the fall 2019 season next week on the Newsday High School Sports Podcast.

Boys and girls soccer, boys and girls volleyball, field hockey, boys and girls cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming will be announced Monday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m.

The football first team will be revealed Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m.

Listen to the podcast at newsday.com/hspodcast or newsday.com/all-longisland, as well as on iTunes and Spotify.

Those selected to the All-Long Island teams will be invited to a photo shoot on Dec. 16-17. Coaches will be contacted with more details.

