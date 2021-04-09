Newsday's All-Long Island girls basketball team 2021

Newsday Player of the Year: Remi Sisselman, Half Hollow Hills East, F, Sr.

Remi Sisselman had the attention of every opponent Half Hollow Hills East played this season. She drew double- and even triple-teams to contest every shot she took.

"Teams had to game-plan to slow her down or it was game over," Hills East coach Adam Cirnigliaro said. "She could take over a game. Remi was a pure talent in every facet of the game. She made everyone around her a better player. She was a leader at all times and made us a playoff contender."

Sisselman had a shooter’s quick release and could find the bottom of the net for multiple three-pointers from WNBA range. She averaged a Suffolk-best 27 points per game. The two-time All-Long Island first-team selection also led the Thunderbirds over Longwood, which captured the Division I title, during the regular season.

Sisselman also averaged 11 rebounds and four assists per game.

"We’re going to miss her," Cirnigliaro said. "She was such a complete player."

Sisselman, a McDonald’s All-American nominee who will play at Bucknell, finished her career with 1,697 points and was voted the Suffolk Player of the Year by the Suffolk County Coaches Association.

Meghan Andersen, Our Lady of Mercy, C/F, Soph.

She can play every position on the floor, beat players off the dribble, shoot from deep and control the paint. Andersen averaged 19 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.4 blocks and three steals a game for the CHSAA champions. She also shot 43.1% from beyond the arc.

Taylor Barbot, St. Mary’s, G, Soph.

She is a pass-first guard with the ability to finish at the rim when she finds a lane. She also averaged 11.2 points per game and consistently guarded the opponent’s top player on defense.

Lacey Downey, West Babylon, PG, Soph.

The energetic leader of a team that finished 9-0. She averaged 10 points and four steals and was the anchor for Suffolk’s top defensive unit. She has unbelievable hands and speed and is tasked with covering the opponent’s top player each game.

Kennadie Hallum, Sachem North, G, Sr.

The Sacred Heart University commit averaged 22 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The five-year varsity player and four-year starter is versatile and well-rounded. She had at least 20 points in six of her seven games, including 31 in a 63-61 loss to Whitman.

Lindsay Hogan, Locust Valley, G/F, Jr.

She averaged 24.4 points per game, including 30 three-pointers, for a team that finished 8-0. Hogan added seven rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. She also set a school record with 40 points in a victory over Island Trees, while adding 11 assists and 12 steals.

Erin Leary, Carle Place, G/F, Sr.

The program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,287 points averaged 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks per game. She led Carle Place to an 8-0 record. Leary had 32 points, including seven three-pointers, in a win over a tough Wantagh team during the regular season. Leary won five Nassau and three Long Island Class B titles in her career.

Colleen McCullagh, St. Anthony’s, F, Jr.

McCullagh was one of the most consistent scorers in the CHSAA, averaging 16.5 points per game. She has size, speed and the ability to shoot. She scored at least 20 points in three games, including 23 (and seven rebounds) in a victory over Sacred Heart.

Cameron Montalbano, Bellmore JFK, G, Sr.

The versatile guard who plays with aggression on both ends of the floor averaged 20.3 points, 11 rebounds and five steals per game. She was the on-court leader for a team that finished 8-0. Montalbano had a season-high 27 points in a regular-season victory over Jericho.

Taydra Simpson, Longwood, PG, Jr.

The point guard averaged 18.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 8 assists, 6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game. The four-year starter led Longwood to a Division I title. She led the Lions to a Long Island championship crown in her freshman year. She is a three-time all-Suffolk performer and was a finalist for Miss Suffolk.

Riley Weiss, Hewlett, PG, Soph.

She averaged 40.8 points per game in her five-game season, which has never been done in Long Island history. She also averaged five assists and five rebounds. She’s an all-around versatile player and shooter who can do everything on the court. Weiss has scored 1,434 points in her career so far.

Coach of the year: Ron Langella, West Babylon

Langella guided West Babylon and its stifling defense to a perfect 9-0 season and the Suffolk Division II title.

The All-Long Island second team

Angelene Bailey, Longwood, C, Sr.: She averaged 13 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks a game. The SUNY New Paltz commit is an incredible rim protector who can change the complexion of the game. She runs the floor well and finishes her shots. One of the best centers in Suffolk.

Victoria Dieguez, Kellenberg, G, Sr.: She averaged 16 points, six rebounds and four assists per game to lead Kellenberg to a 10-win season. Dieguez had 25 points in her final game, a 55-51 semifinal loss to Our Lady of Mercy. She'll play at Pace next year.

Kylie Kuhn, Deer Park, PG, Jr.: The three-time All-Suffolk selection averaged 24.5 points, seven rebounds and five steals per game in her junior season. She has 932 career points and is an explosive player off the dribble.

Maggie Long, South Side, PG, Jr: Long averaged 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in six games. Versatility allowed her to play multiple positions. She had 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists in a regular-season win over Division. She has committed to Pittsburgh for lacrosse.

Kaeli McAnally, Islip, G, Jr.: The dynamic scorer averaged 20 points per game, including 37 in a victory over Sayville and 32 in a win over Miller Place. She is one of the top outside shooters on Long Island, sinking 28 three-pointers this season

Samantha Muller, North Babylon, G, Sr.: She averaged 28 points, seven rebounds, five assists and six steals per game. She can shoot from anywhere on the court and is a dynamic passer. She’ll play soccer at Farmingdale State.

Rachel Nossen, Bellmore JFK, PG, Sr.: The playmaker and floor general averaged 18.3 points and 12 rebounds a game. She has the ability to make passes in tough spots to create offense. Nossen is also a tough rebounder and defender, a pivotal piece of Bellmore JFK’s undefeated season.

Kasi Samuda, Holy Trinity, G/F, Soph.: Samuda had some of her best games against the better teams, with 28 points and 14 rebounds against St. Anthony’s, and 22 points and 15 rebounds against St. Mary’s. She averaged 17.7 points per game and can play and defend any position.

Jade Stoler, Jericho, G, 5-8, Sr.: The Jayhawks' floor general ranks second in program history with 1,117 points over five seasons. She averaged 14.9 points per game this season while facing constant double-teams. She added seven rebounds, six assists and four steals a game.

Olivia Vergano, West Babylon, Sr., F: She averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds per game. But it was her intensity on defense and on the boards that anchored the Eagles' outstanding defense. She was All-Suffolk the last two years.

With Owen O’Brien