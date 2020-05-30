Newsday's All-Long Island indoor girls track team 2020

Newsday Athlete of the Year: Soledad Jean, Half Hollow Hills East, Jr.

To reach a new personal best, Jean didn’t need talent. She has plenty of that. She didn’t need technique. That has pretty much been fine tuned at this point. She didn’t necessarily need pressure, either. Sometimes that doesn’t work out, even though Jean almost always meets any pressure with defiance.

What she needed was energy – and what meet is more energetic than the indoor state championships?

It was the perfect time to set a new personal record and, after clearing five feet, eight inches to win another high jump championship on March 7 at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, Jean was once again where she belonged – over the bar and on top of the podium.

“PR-ing at a big meet like states is ten times better than anything else,” said Jean, a junior. “My energy level was higher and I really wanted [5-8] because every attempt before I actually cleared it was so close.”

It was Jean’s second straight indoor high jump state championship and, coupled with her outdoor title last June, her third straight state championship in the event. Jean was the only girl in the state to clear 5-8 and one of only two to clear 5-7 this season, according to milesplit.com. She is Newsday’s girls track and field Athlete of the Year.

Jean high jumped at nine meets this season and won at eight of them. A second place at the Eastern State Championships on Feb. 18 was her only silver medal. Even though she didn’t win at the Eastern States, she jumped 5-7, which was her personal best at the time.

“I was fine with it,” Jean said. “The person I was going up against [Jenna Rogers of Rutherford, N.J.] was someone who has jumped [5-11 previously], so winning wasn’t top priority. It was more getting a PR.”

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jean knew early on that it was going to be a special year. She cleared 5-6 at a Suffolk crossover on Jan.5, only one inch off her indoor state championship mark in 2019. She was surprised that she was able to clear that height with so little practice, and was excited for what was to come.

Jean cleared 5-5 to win the Suffolk Large School championship and got over 5-6 en route to a win at the Suffolk State Qualifier.

Nassau Athlete of the Year: Efe Omokeni, Freeport, Sr.

Omokeni was the best long jumper in Nassau this season. She jumped 18 feet, ¼ of an inch to place fourth at the indoor state championships, the highest Long Island finish in that event and the highest Nassau finish of the entire meet.

As she does every preseason, Omokeni wrote down her goals and dreamed about the numbers she wanted to hit. Only this year, she pulled no punches. Instead of writing down ‘safe’ numbers that she knew were in reach, the Albany-bound senior wrote down some larger goals. This, she said, focused her all winter.

“I really exaggerated the numbers a lot and it really helped me,” she said.

Omokeni jumped 18 feet, six inches to win at the Long Island Elite Meet, her best jump of the season. She also won at the Nassau State Qualifier, going 18 feet, four inches.

“I was faster on the runway,” she said. “…that really helped my jump progress.”

First Team

Alissa Braxton, Commack, Sr.

The Florida-bound jumper finished second in the indoor state triple jump championship, flying 40 feet, four inches. She finished seventh in the state championship long jump, going 17 feet, 11¾ inches. Braxton flew 41 feet, 10 inches in the triple jump at the Suffolk State Qualifier, the best mark in the state this season, according to milesplit.com.

Caitlin Christie, Bay Shore, Sr.

Christie finished third in the shot put at the indoor state championships, tossing 41 feet, five inches. Her 42 foot, 9¼ inch throw to win the same event at the Suffolk State Qualifier was the farthest throw on Long Island and third-farthest in the state this season, according to milesplit.com.

Sarah Connelly, Mount Sinai, Sr.

Connelly ended her high school career by, yet-again, proving that she is the best distance runner on Long Island. Connelly finished third in the 3,000 meters at the indoor state championships in nine minutes, 38.10 seconds. The time was the fastest on Long Island and fourth-fastest in the state this season, according to milesplit.com.

Alexandria Earle, Sacred Heart, Sr.

Earle added to Long Island’s claim of regional high jump supremacy this year. Earle cleared five feet, six inches to place second at the indoor state championships. The mark was tied for the third-best in the state this year, according to milesplit.com. Earle cleared 5-3 to win the CHSAA Intersectional Indoor Championship.

Gianna Paul, Whitman, So.

Paul traveled far and wide to showcase her speed this year. After competing at the Reykjavik International Games in Iceland in February, the sophomore won the 300-meter state championship in 39.15 seconds in March. The time was the fastest on Long Island and second-fastest in the state this season, according to milesplit.com.

Isabella Rogler, West Islip, Sr.

Rogler dominated in her signature event at the indoor state championships, winning the 1,500-meter walk in six minutes, 36.33 seconds, 13.11 seconds ahead of the field – a lifetime on the track. That time and the 6:42.64 that she posted at the Suffolk State Qualifier were the two fastest times in the state this year, according to milesplit.com.

Huntington’s 4x200-meter relay team: Analisse Batista, So; Alicia Brooks, Sr; Hope Bilkey, Fr; and Olivia Conte, So.

They were the only Long Island girls team to win a state championship, finishing in one minute, 40.27 seconds in March, 0.79 seconds ahead of Brooklyn powerhouse Robeson. It was the second straight 4x200-meter state championship for the program, and first Federation title. They won a public school state title last year. The time was the fastest on Long Island, and second-fastest in the state, this season, according to milesplit.com. Individually, Batista won the public school state title in the 600 meters, running a 1:32.05.

Uniondale’s 4x400-meter relay team: Aniyah McCarthy, Fr; Deborah Lowe, Jr; Nailah Jinks, Jr; Chinyere Akazi, Jr.

They were the highest finishing Long Island team at the state championships, running a 3:58.87 seconds and placing fourth. That time was the third fastest on Long Island this winter, and the quickest in the postseason, according to milesplit.com. The Uniondale program ran a 4:17.71 to win the Nassau Class A championship and a 4:05.42 at the Nassau State Qualifier, winning both races. Individually, Akazi placed fifth in the 55-meter hurdles at the state championship in 8.45 seconds, the highest Long Island finish.

Ward Melville’s 4x800-meter relay team: Emma Rathburn, Jr; Julia Bell, So; Briana Grant, Jr; Victoria Laguerre, So.

They finished fourth at the state championships in nine minutes, 17.90 seconds. The time was the fastest on Long Island, and fourth fastest in the state, this season, according to milesplit.com. The Ward Melville program won the Suffolk Large School title, running 9:56.03. They also won at the Suffolk State Qualifier in 9:27.99. Individually, Grant finished fourth in the 1,000 meters in 2:54.08, the highest Long Island finish.

Coach of the Year: Andres Borromeo, Bay Shore

Borromeo’s Bay Shore squad won the Suffolk Large School championship with 66 points, 13 ahead of the field. They also won Suffolk League II with 108 points, 25 ahead of the field. At the state meet, Bay Shore’s Caitlin Christie placed third in the shot put and their 4x800 meter team placed ninth in 9:33.36.