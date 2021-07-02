Newsday's All-Long Island baseball team 2021

Newsday Player of the Year: Dylan Johnson, Newfield, 1B/P, Sr.

When Newfield needed a win, they turned to their big game pitcher in Dylan Johnson. He fired a complete-game gem in a 4-1 win over South Side for the Long Island Conference III championship. He struck out 13 and scattered three hits, leading the Wolverines to the school’s first Long Island title.

"Players like Johnson come along once in a lifetime," said Newfield coach Eric Joyner. "Everything about him was special. He was a terrific player and a team leader. His passion for the game was unmatched."

Johnson finished the season with a 7-0 record, three saves and a 0.65 earned run average. He struck out 78, walked 10 and allowed 21 hits in 51 innings. Opposing hitters batted .127 against him. He also batted .447 with 27 hits, 23 RBI, 16 runs scored and 16 stolen bases. He earned the Carl Yastrzemski Award presented to Suffolk’s top player. He will play at St. John’s in the fall.

Nassau Player of the Year: Tyler Cox, Clarke, OF/SS/P, Sr.

The Clarke season fell just short of a Nassau conference title. But Tyler Cox did everything physically possible to bring home a crown. The versatile West Virginia commit put up jaw-dropping statistical numbers at the plate and on the bump. Cox struck out 74 batters and allowed only 19 hits in 41 innings while posting a 0.68 ERA and a 9-2 record.

The Nassau Conference V MVP earned the Diamond Award presented to Nassau’s top position player.

"In my 23 seasons, Tyler is the best player to wear our uniform," said Clarke coach Tom Abruscato. "To have a player who does everything well – the big things and the little things – is [a rarity] and a pleasure."

Cox led the Rams with a .604 average. He had two doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 42 runs scored and 37 RBI for the 16-4 Rams. He walked 26 times.

Coltrane Calloway, Bay Shore, P, Sr.

The Suffolk Conference II MVP was one of Long Island’s top two-way impact players. Calloway was 6-1 with a 1.42 ERA over 38 innings pitched. He hit .522 with 31 hits, including six doubles, five home runs, 28 runs scored and 22 RBI.

Johnny Catuosco, Commack, OF, Sr.

Commack's leadoff hitter was the catalyst for the Long Island Conference I champion run. He batted .484 with 30 hits and 22 runs scored and stole 17 of 17 bases. He had an on-base percentage of .564.

Patrick Dalton, Bethpage, SS/P, Sr.

"This kid was our do-it-all guy," Bethpage coach Rob Fisher said. Dalton batted .410 with 19 runs scored and eight RBI. He also went 4-0 in 39.2 innings pitched with 64 strikeouts and a 1.41 ERA. The Nassau Conference IV MVP pitched 29 scoreless innings to end the season. He will play at Cortland.

Hayden Leiderman, Roslyn, SS/P, Sr.

The righthander pitched Roslyn to its finest season in school history. He was 6-0 with 52 strikeouts in 38 innings. The Nassau Conference III MVP only allowed 11 hits and four walks and had an ERA of 0.00 to earn Nassau’s Diamond Award presented to the top pitcher in the county. The University of Chicago commit batted .522 with 24 hits, including eight doubles, 28 runs scored and 22 RBI.

Vin Mallon, Massapequa, 3B, Sr.

He was one of Long Island’s top run producers with 11 home runs, 25 runs scored and 36 RBI. He batted .528 with 38 hits, including six doubles and two triples. He will play at North Carolina at Pembroke.

Cody Miller, Rocky Point, SS/P, Sr.

A fantastic all-around player, who batted .375 with 8 extra-base hits, 13 stolen bases, 11 RBI and 29 runs scored. The slick fielding shortstop also contributed two wins and struck out 21 in 17.2 innings pitched. He will play at East Tennessee State.

Luke Orbon, New Hyde Park, SS/P, Sr.

A five-year varsity starter who batted .489 with eight home runs, 21 runs scored and 21 RBI as a senior. Orbon walked 19 times, including 12 intentionally. He was 3-1 with 52 strikeouts in 23 innings with a 0.91 ERA. He will play at St. John’s.

John Rizzo, East Islip, 3B/P, Sr.

Rizzo had a 7-1 record with 90 strikeouts in 55.1 innings. He allowed 26 hits and seven walks with an 0.75 ERA and earned the Gold Glove Award. Rizzo also batted .333 with 12 runs scored and 17 RBI. He will pitch at Adelphi.

Nick Roselli, Division, SS, Sr.

The sweet swing of Roselli resulted in one of the highest averages all-time in Division’s rich baseball history. He batted .619 with 12 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 33 runs scored. He will play at Sacred Heart.

Patrick Sanchez, Calhoun, SS, Sr.

The Nassau Conference II MVP was a finalist for the Diamond Award after batting .600 with 11 extra-base hits, 27 runs scored and 17 RBI. The speedy Sanchez also stole 17 bases. He drew 12 walks and was hit by a pitch six times. He added two saves on the mound. Sanchez will play at the College of Charleston.

Rafe Schlesinger, Sachem East, P, Sr.

The hard-throwing lefthander struck out 80 and allowed 18 hits in 40 innings and had an ERA of 0.70. The Suffolk Conference I MVP had a 4-1 record with one save to earn the Paul Gibson Award presented to Suffolk’s top pitcher. He'll play at Miami (Fla.).

Ryan Thompson, East Islip, C, Sr.

One of Long Island’s top defensive catchers, Thompson threw out more than 60% of base stealers. He earned the Gold Glove Award. He also hit .447 BA with 15 runs scored and 22 RBI. He will play at Dickinson.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Sal J. Ciampi, East Islip

East Islip started the season 7-5, then reeled off nine straight wins to capture the Suffolk and Long Island Conference IV titles. Ciampi completed his 16th year as East Islip’s coach and collected his 200th win as well as his second Suffolk title.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Dave Izzo, Garden City

Izzo just finished his fifth year as the Trojans’ head coach and has a record of 67-27. He led his team to its first Nassau Conference II title since 2006 and its first Long Island crown since 2000.

Second team

Jason Ambos, Bay Shore, OF, Sr.

Dylan Banner, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, P/3B, Jr.

Grant Biederman, Whitman, P/OF, Sr.

Dom Carbone, Rocky Point, P/OF, So.

Liam Carroll, Massapequa, P, Sr.

Kyle Chase, St. John the Baptist, P/3B, Jr.

Kyle Collelouri, Huntington, OF/P, Sr.

John Downing, Chaminade, P, Jr.

Ryan Ferremi, East Islip, SS, Sr.

Vinny Giambona, Island Trees, P/IF, Jr.

Sean Keys, Harborfields, 3B, Sr.

John Kiss, Hicksville, P, Sr.

Sean Mileti, Connetquot, P/OF, Sr.

Palmer O'Beirne, Huntington, P/1B, Jr.

Tyler O’Neill, Mepham, P, Sr.

Craig Pihlkar, Commack, P/1B, Sr.

Nick Rizzo, East Islip, P/1B, So.

Vin Rutigliano, Carey, SS, Sr.

Frank Santeramo, Garden City, P/OF, Sr.

Luke Shartner, Bayport-Blue Point, P/OF, Sr.

Bobby Stang, Massapequa, C, Sr.

Luke Vaccaro, North Shore, SS, Sr.

Jack Vallario, St. Anthony’s, SS, Sr.

Tommy Ventimiglia, Longwood, P/1B, Sr.

Sean Welsh, Clarke, P/3B, Jr.

Brendan Williams, West Hempstead, P, Sr.

Jordan Zucker, Roslyn, P/1B, Sr.