All-Long Island Girls Badminton Team

Newsday Player of the Year: Allison Ng, Jericho, Sr.

Ng’s dedication to the sport is virtually unmatched, and perhaps that’s what makes her so good.

"Not only does she play first singles for me, but she also helps manage my boys team [in the fall]," said Jericho coach Mark Burkowsky. "She plays right to the last point as if it was the first point or the middle point. You wouldn’t ever know the difference. She never gives up on the court."

Ng was 11-2 and won her third Nassau singles championship at the individual county tournament. She has a dangerous backhand shot.

"She does everything well technically," Burkowsky said. "She has an amazing finesse game, but can also hit hard on her smashes and plays defense well. She’s a seasoned veteran. She’s just so well-rounded on the court, that’s why she’s where she is today."

Allie Morenberg, Commack, Sr.

She finished 14-0 and won the Suffolk singles championship. A volleyball player during the fall season, Morenberg brings outstanding footwork and swing extension to the badminton court.

Ashley Park, Commack, So.

She went 13-1, losing to her teammate, Morenberg, in the singles final. Park has a strong forehand cross court drop shot.

Kayla Wu, Great Neck South, Fr.

She was 13-1 and had epic battles with Jericho’s Ng, beating her in the Nassau team finals before falling to her in the individual championships.

Jericho's Allison Lee, Sr., and Michelle Wu, Sr.

They played fourth doubles together as freshman, then were split up, and reconnected this year to go 13-0 win the Nassau girls doubles championship. They had superior on-court communication, said Burkowsky.

Half Hollow Hills' Ariel Dubler, Jr., and Lindsay Bank, Jr.

They both attend Half Hollow Hills East and went 16-0 en route to a Suffolk girls doubles championship. The duo have the knowledge and skill to make every shot on the court.

Coach of the Year: Allison Romeo Gottfried, Great Neck South

The former Miller Place badminton player guided Great Neck South to a county championship over Jericho and won the Nassau I regular-season championship.

All-Long Island Boys Badminton Team

Newsday Player of the Year: Ryan Wu, Great Neck South, Jr.

The victories are in the details for Wu. If he was going to win a championship, he knew he couldn’t take anything for granted. That’s why he made sure to train with the same plastic birdies used in high school badminton before the season, foregoing the feather birdies he plays with during the rest of the year.

"I stayed in the front and practiced those spin net [shots]," Wu said. "You’re trying to make the birdie tumble across the net very closely, so your opponent doesn’t play it offensively. That took me a good few weeks of practice."

Wu continued: "There’s less weight on the plastic birdie. So when you hit some shots, it flies much farther and you’re not used to it. So, you have to make very small changes to your swing and form, which is sometimes very hard."

But, the changes worked. Wu finished 13-1 and won the Nassau singles individual championship.

Jaiveer Gujral, Half Hollow Hills, Jr.

He attends Half Hollow Hills East, finished the year 16-0 and won the Suffolk boys singles championship, beating his younger brother Rajveer, 21-19, 21-16. He’s a technical master with great court vision.

Rajveer Gujral, Half Hollow Hills, 8th grade

He attends West Hollow Middle School in Melville and went 15-1, his only loss coming in the county championship match -- to his older brother. He’s one of only a few eighth-graders to play at a Suffolk county championship level in recent years, coach Bill Davey said.

Melvin Thu, Great Neck North, Fr.

He went 9-1 and was the Nassau singles runner-up. He’s light on his feet and has great footwork and mechanics.

Smithtown West's Matthew Nieto, Sr., and Jacob DelRosario, Sr.

They won the Suffolk doubles championship, posting a 10-1 record. Both can score at any position on the court. Coach Tim Murphy called them a "perfect match."

Great Neck South's Yang Wang, Jr., and Aidan Din, So.

They went 14-0 and won the Nassau doubles championship, thanks in part to their tenacious comeback ability.

Coach of the Year: Mark Burkowsky, Jericho

Once again, Jericho proved to be the team to beat when it counted most. The Jayhawks won their fourth straight Nassau title with a win over top-seeded Great Neck South. Since the program began in 2008, they have won 10 team county titles, according to Nassau badminton coordinator Jenna Cavuto.