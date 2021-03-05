Newsday Bowler of the Year: Joseph Zagari, Sr., East Islip

Zagari was simply remarkable for the East Islip boys bowling team in the truncated winter season.

He led Long Island with a 231.43 average, nearly five points higher than any bowler. It was a 13 pin increase from his total (218.05) last year.

The East Islip anchor threw a 300 in Game 3 of a 773 series on Jan. 26 against Lindenhurst. The 773 series was tied for the fourth-highest in Suffolk, alongside Comsewogue’s Bradyn Brogan.

"For me, you can only progress so far physically in this game, everything else is mental," Zagari said. "There are going to be times when you make a bad shot, but if you can stay levelheaded, you’ll succeed in this sport."

Zagari ended his senior season with a bang on Feb. 28, when he rolled a 279 in Game 6 of a 1,462 series to lead East Islip to its fifth consecutive Suffolk boys bowling team championship.

"It isn’t just a little high school sport. This is my life right here. This is what I want my profession to be," Zagari said, following the county championship. "I love being on these approaches, love being on these lanes. Throwing the ball puts me in a whole different world."

Joshua Bholan, Jr., Smithtown (East)

The Smithtown East junior averaged 223.63 and was a crucial piece in Smithtown’s second-place finish at the Suffolk team championship. He rolled 11 series of 600 or better during the regular season.

Brandon Hughes, Jr., Sewanhaka District (Carey)

The Carey junior won the Nassau individual county title on Feb. 23 by throwing a high game of 266 in Game 1 of a 1,387 six-game series. He led Nassau and was third on Long Island with a 225.4 average.

Phil Macchietto, Jr., Mineola

He had a high game of 255 in Game 4 of a 1,278 six-game series to lift Mineola to its first boys bowling county championship in school history on Feb. 20. He finished second in Nassau with a 225.0 average.

Dillan Otten, Jr., Eastport-South Manor

He had the most match points in Suffolk (41) and only surrendered one match point throughout the season. Otten bowled at least a 225 in 18 of his 42 games.

Louis Parrinello, Sr., Floyd

He finished second on Long Island with a 226.95 average and had seven series of 700 or better. Parrinello powered Floyd to its second consecutive Suffolk League II regular season title.

Kyle Perillo, Jr., Smithtown (East)

The 2020 Newsday Bowler of the Year owned the seventh-best average in Suffolk (221.28). He helped Smithtown place second at the county championship with a 1,409 six-game series.

Stephen Russell, Jr., Central Islip

He was third in Suffolk with a 225.02 average and threw the third-best series in the county (776). Russell rolled at least a 200 in 15 of his 41 games.

Tim Smith, Jr, West Islip

He threw a 200 in 15 of his 39 games and was fifth in Suffolk with a 223.59 average. Smith had a 299 in his second game against Bay Shore on Jan. 25.

Nick Walker, Jr., Sachem (East)

The Sachem East junior tossed three straight games of 277 for an 831 series on Feb. 12 against East Hampton. The series was the best on Long Island this season and the highest in the last six years.

Coach of the Year: Helms Bohringer, Mineola

He guided the Mustangs to their first boys bowling title in school history. The 20-year head coach oversaw a team that was second in Nassau in team average (813.5) and went 9-1 to capture its fifth Nassau Conference II title in six years.