Newsday's All-Long Island boys golf team 2021
Newsday Player of the Year: Thomas Finn, Locust Valley, Jr.
The junior shot a 6-over 76 in the second round of the Nassau individual championship on Bethpage Red, following a 1-under 71 on Bethpage Blue a day earlier to win the county title.
"As I entered the final few holes of the tournament, I just tried to keep a solid round going for my team and also for the individual title," Finn said. "I did not really know where I was in the standings going into the last few holes, but I knew if I kept making pars I would have a good chance."
Finn went 1-over for the final three holes and made a bogey putt on the 18th to secure the victory with a 147 total. He also helped lead Locust Valley to the Nassau team championship. The Falcons totaled 794 over the two-day tournament.
"It was disappointing knowing that I was playing some great golf and didn’t have the opportunity to play and have a chance at winning states," Finn said. "But at least I had the opportunity to compete for the county title, and it was an awesome experience."
James Bradley, East Hampton, Fr.
The freshman won the Suffolk individual championship by shooting a 12-over 156 during the two-day, 36-hole tournament at Smithtown Landing. He sank a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole on the second day of the championship and shot an 81 in the final round.
Jack Breutsch, Center Moriches, Soph.
He shot a 15-over 159 to finish second at the Suffolk individual championship. Breutsch shot a 77 on Day 1 and and an 82 on Day 2.
Matt Durnan, Chaminade, Sr.
The senior was named the CHSAA Player of the Year and led the league with a 1.50 scoring average to par during the regular season. He won the league championship in 2019 and shot a 79 at this year’s championship to finish tied for fifth.
Andrew McGoldrick, St. Anthony’s, Jr.
The junior captured the CHSAA individual title by defeating his teammate Dean Muratore in a one-hole playoff at Eisenhower Red after trailing by four strokes on the front nine. McGoldrick shot a 1-over 73 in regulation.
Dean Muratore, St. Anthony’s, Fr.
He shot a 1-over 73 during the CHSAA tournament and placed second. Muratore made four birdies on the front nine at Eisenhower Red to shoot a 32.
Sean Shallat, Friends Academy, Fr.
The freshman placed second at the Nassau individual championship at Bethpage with a two-day total of 148. He shot a 5-over 77 during the first round on Bethpage Blue and carded a 1-under 71 on Day 2 on Bethpage Red.
Zachary Shallat, Friends Academy, Jr.
He shot a 149 to finish third at the Nassau individual championship. He carded a 4-over 76 in round one on Bethpage Blue and a 1-over 73 in round two at Bethpage Red to help Friends Academy earn a second-place finish with a 798 total in the team championship.
Newsday Coach of the Year: Chris Koepplin, St. Anthony’s
He coached the Friars to their first team championship since 2012. St. Anthony’s ended Chaminade’s run of seven consecutive titles by outscoring them, 383-396, during the CHSAA final at Eisenhower Red.