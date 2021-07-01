Newsday's All-Long Island boys lacrosse team 2021

Newsday Player of the Year: Joey Spallina, Mt. Sinai, A, Jr.

After being the first freshman to be named to the Newsday All-Long Island team in 2019, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Mt. Sinai's Joey Spallina took another step forward as a junior.

He led all players on Long Island with 122 points, which included 45 goals and 77 assists. He showed off his penchant for setting up teammates when he broke the Suffolk record for assists in a game with 13 against Hauppauge earlier this season.

But his most impressive game of the season came under the brightest light.

His six goals, including the game-winner in the final minute, helped Mt. Sinai defeat Manhasset, 14-13, in the Long Island class C title game earlier this month.

And there was never any doubt who was going to get the ball with the Mustangs' season on the line.

"He’s just a generational player," Mt. Sinai coach Harold Drumm said after the game. "He’s phenomenal. We knew at the end it was just give it to Joey and let him make something happen."

Spallina will have one more year to move up the all-time Long Island scoring list before he heads off to Syracuse.

Nassau Player of the Year: Aidan Mulholland, Manhasset, M, Sr.

Aidan Mulholland started scoring early this spring -- he had six rushing and receiving touchdowns for Manhasset’s undefeated Nassau champion football team -- and didn’t stop until deep into June.

That’s when Mulholland led the Manhasset boys lacrosse team to the Nassau Class C title, lighting up scoreboards along the way. Surrounded by one of the most talented groups of players in the nation, Mulholland scored 57 goals and assisted on 20 more.

During the regular season, only two of Manhasset's games were decided by less than double digits, in large part thanks to Mulholland’s play on attack and in the midfield.

AJ Alexander, Syosset, A, Sr.

A versatile scorer, Alexander had 32 goals and 15 assists. He often found himself with the ball in his stick in the most pivotal moments for Nassau Class A champion Syosset. Alexander scored nine goals in Syosset’s three playoff games and also had three game-winners in the final minutes of games earlier in the season.

Ryan Bell, Smithtown West, M, Sr.

Bell improved his elite playmaking skills this season, tallying 57 assists. He also showed off his goal-scoring prowess, finding the back of the net 37 times.

Danny Caddigan, Smithtown West, A, Sr.

A lethal goal scorer, Caddigan followed up his breakout sophomore season in which he led Suffolk I with 52 goals this spring.

Jack Cascadden, Garden City, M/FO, Sr.

One of the top faceoff specialists in the country, Cascadden was a key cog for the Long Island Class B champions that used an opportunistic offense and grinding defense to win the title.

Jake Deacy, Comsewogue, A, Sr.

Deacy was an equal-opportunity scorer and distributor, picking up 35 goals and 35 assists this season. He’ll be playing at Marist.

Jake Demert, Bay Shore, D, Sr.

The Brown commit received national recognition and also was acknowledged by the coaches who had to game plan around him each game as the top defender in Suffolk Division I.

Andrew McAdorey, St. Anthony’s, A, Sr.

McAdorey has been at the top of recruiting lists for years and showed why with his performance this season. He had 21 goals and 27 assists and was the MVP of the Friars' 12-11 win over Chaminade to capture the CHSAA Class AAA championship.

Aiden McCaffrey, Comsewogue, D, Sr.

McCaffrey was a key cog in the Comsewogue defensive unit that allowed 10 goals in a game only once this season. He helped Comsewogue win the Suffolk Class B title and helped the team hold Garden City to only five goals in the Long Island final.

Johnny Schwarz, Shoreham-Wading River, M, Sr.

Schwarz is an elite offensive midfielder who can control a game. He had 32 goals and 23 assists this season and helped lead the Wildcats to a 13-2 record. He’ll be playing at North Carolina next year.

Jayson Singer, Syosset, D, Sr.

An all-around athlete, his skills were on display as he led Syosset to the top-seed and the Nassau Class A championship. He’s committed to Cornell.

Jake Wilson, Shoreham-Wading River, D, Sr.

A big, physical close defender who picked up the task of shutting down the opposition's best offensive threats. Wilson will play at Duke.

Alex Zepf, Chaminade, G, Sr.

Another in a long line of talented Chaminade goalies, Zepf made 81 saves this season, many of them in critical moments. He had double-digit saves in both regular-season matchups against St. Anthony’s. He’s committed to play at Notre Dame.

Coach of the Year: Larry Cerasi, Northport

Northport started the season 2-3 but won 13 games in a row after that, culminating in an 11-10 win over Syosset to capture the Long Island Class A championship.

Second Team

Charles Balsamo, Chaminade, A., Jr.

Ryan Behrens, West Islip, M, Sr.

Ryan Connolly, Garden City, A, Sr.

Rory Connor, Manhasset, A, Sr.

Francisco Cortes, Shoreham-Wading River, M, Jr.

Juilan Duque, Floyd, A, Sr.

Joe Houlihan, St. Anthony’s, D, Sr.

John Krisch, Huntington, M, Sr.

Tyler Kuprianchik, Northport, M/FO, Jr.

Michael Leo, St. Anthony’s, A. Jr.

Will Lynch, Chaminade, M, Sr.

Luke Mangan, Sachem East, A, Sr.

Brendan McCrary, Comsewogue, D, Sr.

Mike Meyer, Northport, A, Jr.

Caden Morra, Plainedge, A, Jr.

Jimmy O’Connell, Carey, A, Sr.

Mason Oak, Comsewogue, G, Sr.

Albert Paniccia, Friends Academy, M, Sr.

Dylan Sageder, Mt. Sinai, LSM, Jr.

Jameson Smith, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Jr.

Brendan Staub, Garden City, D, Jr.

Marcus Wertheim, Smithtown East, M, Jr.