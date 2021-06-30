Newsday's All-Long Island boys track and field team 2021

Newsday Athlete of the Year: Christian Quinn, Freeport, Sr.

Once again, Christian Quinn proved he was the best long jumper in the state. After an indoor state championship in early 2020 and then a spring canceled by concerns over the pandemic, Quinn remained at the top of his game.

Quinn long-jumped 24 feet, 1 inch in early May, which held up throughout the season as the top distance in the state, according to milesplit.com. He won the Nassau Class AAA long jump championship, flying 22 feet, 6 inches and the triple jump championship, going 44 feet, 3 1/4 inches.

Quinn moved 11 feet back on the runway this season, giving him more space to pick up speed. Two seasons ago, he was starting 89 feet from the board. This year, he went to 100, said Freeport coach Charles Gilreath.

"It gave him that much more speed," Gilreath said. "Being in the weight room, he was able to generate more power and more speed. So we used all that speed that he generated over the winter and that speed on the runway made him jump a little farther."

This winter, even though competition in Nassau was limited, Quinn placed fourth in the long jump at adidas Indoor Nationals, going 23 feet,1/2 inch.

Quinn is committed to the University of Albany.

Ryan Bailey, Comsewogue, Sr.

He ran 14.79 to win the Suffolk Division II 110-meter hurdle championship. The time is good for fifth in the state, according to milesplit.

Robert Doherty, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

He can do it all. Doherty won the 400 in 48.52 seconds and the 800 in 1:56.76 at the CHSAA Intersectional championship.

Gavin Ehlers, Westhampton, Jr.

Ehlers ran 4:16.43 to win the 1,600 at the Suffolk individual championships, the second fastest time in the state, according to milesplit.

Colin Funk, Port Washington Jr.

He’s a triple county champ, winning the 800 in 1:58.10, the 1,600 in 4:24.65, and 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:14.70 at the Nassau Class AAA championships.

Ryan John, Valley Stream North, Jr.

He swept the jumps at the Nassau Class AA championships. A week earlier, he went 48 feet, 2 1/2 inches in the triple jump, the top mark in the state, according to milesplit.

Isaiah Gray-Jordan, Uniondale, Sr.

He won the 200 in 22.20 seconds and the 400 in 49.66 seconds at the Nassau Class AAA championships.

Nico Lavazoli, Middle Country, Sr.

Lavazoli won the Suffolk individual 400 championship in 48.68 seconds, the sixth fastest time in the state, according to milesplit.

Andre Leslie, Farmingdale, Sr.

He won the 400 hurdles in 54.96 seconds at the Nassau Class AAA Championships, the fourth fastest time in the state, according to milesplit.

Nicholas Lourenco, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

Lourenco cleared 16 feet in the pole vault at the New York State Showcase last weekend, good for second-best in the state this season, according to milesplit.

Jake Martin, West Babylon, Sr.

He threw 53 feet, 11 inches to win the Suffolk shot put championship. It’s the fourth best distance in the state, according to milesplit.

Milton Morris, Valley Stream North, Sr.

He has the fastest time in the state in the 110-meter hurdles (15.42). Morris won the Nassau Class AA championship in the same event in 15.86 seconds.

Travis Roux, Northport, Sr.

Roux threw the discus 181 feet, 11 1/2 inches to win the Suffolk individual championship. It’s the farthest throw in the state, according to milesplit. He’s committed to UConn.

Fernando Sanchez, St. John the Baptist, Sr.

He won the 400 in 49.98 seconds and the 400 hurdles in 54.81 seconds at the CHSAA League Championship.

Jermaine Thompson, Connetquot, Jr.

Thompson won the Suffolk Division II 200-meter championship in 21.56 seconds, the fastest time in the state, according to milesplit. He also won the 100 in 10.78.

Ryan Tona, Smithtown West, Sr.

Tona won the Suffolk individual championship in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.96 seconds. He ran a 14.44 earlier in the season that’s good for second-fastest in the state, according to milesplit.

Eddy Vu, Floyd, Jr.

He won the Suffolk Division I 100-meter championship in 10.76 seconds. The time is tied for fifth fastest in the state this season, according to milesplit.

Jack Ward, St. Anthony’s, Soph.

Ward won the 800 in 1:55.84 at the Eastern States Invitational, the fourth fastest time in the state, according to milesplit.

Blake Wehr, Shoreham-Wading River, Sr.

The Monmouth-bound high jumper cleared 6 feet, 10 inches midway through the spring season, the top jump in the state by two inches, according to milesplit.

Elijah Yeroushalmi, Roslyn, Sr.

An epic kick in the final 25 meters delivered Yeroushalmi the Nassau Class AA 3,200 title in 10:11.62. A few days earlier, he dominated the county championship 3,000-meter steeplechase and won in 10:27.30.

Huntington's 4x400 relay team: Isaiah James (Sr), Julio Martinez (Jr.), C.J. Kiviat (Sr.), and Anthony Joseph (Sr.)

They ran 3:21.74 at the Goshen Coliseum Classic in May. It was the fastest time in the state virtually all season, until Newburgh Free Academy beat it last week.

Coaches of the Year: Kristen Hamilton and Mark Valentino, Roslyn

They led Roslyn to a dominating victory in the Nassau Class AA Championships. Their squad scored 121 points.