Newsday Player of the Year: Jake DesLauriers, Eastport-South Manor, OH, Sr.

Coming off a Suffolk Division II title in the spring, the Sharks knew Jake DesLauriers would be the difference-maker in their hopes of winning a state championship in the fall.

With 223 kills, 158 digs, 44 aces, 23 blocks and 12 assists, he certainly lived up to those expectations. DesLauriers capped off his remarkable season with 17 kills, 17 digs, 3 blocks and 2 assists in Eastport’s 3-0 victory over Spencerport in the Division II state championship on Nov. 20 at Albany Capital Center.

DesLauriers also was the key component in the Sharks not only finishing 18-0, but dropping only one set along the way.

"Jake was ridiculous," Eastport coach Bill Kropp said following the state championship. "Whenever we needed a big point he would find a way. From the service line, the net, he was just dominant and amazing. He’s a laid-back guy off the court, but on the court he’s just a wonderful leader and he took us to a state championship. It was a team effort, absolutely, we needed everybody. But he just really did amazing things today."

Nassau Player of the Year: Matthew Teplansky, Farmingdale, OH, Sr.

Tallying 364 kills, 57 aces and 10 blocks throughout the season, Teplansky solidified himself as the top talent in Nassau. His elite hitting and serving abilities made him a force from both the front and back lines. Teplansky recorded at least 30 kills on two occasions, including on Oct. 27 against East Meadow when he notched a season-high 33 to lead Farmingdale to a 3-2 victory.

Teplansky had at least 20 kills in seven of Farmingdale’s 20 matches as the Dalers made a run to the Nassau Division I semifinals before falling to No. 2 Port Washington and finishing the season at 18-2.

"He’s easily the best player I’ve ever coached," Farmingdale coach Rich Zeidler said. "He does everything and he’s so hands-on. He’s usually the best player on the court. I think the difference with him is that he has no weaknesses in his game. He’s just a very talented kid."

First Team

Daniel Haber, Westhampton, M/OH, Sr.

Behind the power of 235 kills, 90 digs, 26 aces, 15 blocks, Haber helped lead the Hurricanes to a third consecutive appearance in Suffolk Division II final.

Jonathan Matthews, Valley Stream South, OH, Jr.

An absolute force on the court, he recorded an eye-opening 421 kills along with 80 digs, 51 blocks and 30 aces.

Luke MacPherson, Sachem North, OH, Sr.

He was the focal point for Sachem North with 327 kills, 59 aces, 29 digs and 14 blocks.

Matthew Pantorno, Farmingdale, S, Jr.

Another key to Farmingdale’s offensive attack, Pantorno totaled 744 assists, 44 aces, 26 kills and 26 blocks.

Mark Porcelli, Eastport-South Manor, OH, Sr.

Porcelli was a force opposite DesLauriers all season long, tallying 205 kills, 109 digs, 18 blocks, 13 aces in the overpowering duo’s run to the Division II state title.

Jack Schiffl, Massapequa, OH, Jr.

He commanded the outside for Massapequa, sparking the team toward its third consecutive Nassau Division I championship.

Dan Shanley, Smithtown West, OH, Sr.

With 204 kills, 192 assists and 137 digs, Shanley propelled the Bulls to their second straight Suffolk Division I title.

Zackary Zdrojeski, Northport, OH, Sr.

He notched 200 kills, 17 blocks and 12 aces to help lift Northport (14-2) into the Suffolk Division I final.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Bill Kropp, Eastport-South Manor

He laid out the lofty preseason goal of winning the Division II state title in undefeated fashion, and the Sharks delivered accordingly. They dropped only one set the entire season – the fourth game against Sachem North in the opener.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Tuan Nguyen, Roslyn

His leadership helped guide the No. 2 Bulldogs to a remarkable 3-2 victory over No. 1 Calhoun, the defending champion, in the Nassau Division II final.