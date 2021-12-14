Newsday Runner of the Year: Zariel Macchia, Floyd, Fr.

Macchia was the only Long Island runner who had her fall season extend to nearly the wintertime. The fantastic freshman qualified for the Eastbay Cross Country National Championships in San Diego last weekend by running the 5-kilometer course at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx in 17 minutes, 42.7 seconds on Thanksgiving weekend. The time was good for second place and was the fastest time ever run by a Suffolk County girl on the 5K course at Van Cortlandt, according to Floyd coach John Ryan.

Macchia, who burst onto the scene as a seventh grader and began to win on a regular basis in eighth grade, was clearly the top runner on Long Island this fall. She posted an 18:15.3 at the public school state championships at Chenango Valley State Park in early November, the ninth fastest time in the state – and fastest on Long Island – regardless of class. She was the only Long Island girl to place in the overall top 20 at those championships.

Nassau Runner of the Year: Julia Schriefer, Wheatley, Sr.

She was consistently at the top of results sheets in Nassau this fall. Schriefer was the fastest Nassau runner at the state Federation championships, running a 19:15.5 and placing 22nd on the 5K course at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls. Schriefer placed 24th at the Eastbay Northeast Regional in 18:50.8 at Van Cortlandt Park. She was sixth in Class C in 19:23.8 at the public school state championships at Chenango Valley State Park.

Danielle Cirrito, Miller Place, Sr.

Cirrito finished fifth in Class B in 18:59.6 at the state public school championships at Chenango Valley State Park and won at the Suffolk Officials Invitational in 20:24.67.

Sierra Gray, Miller Place, Sr.

Gray placed higher than anyone on Long Island at the public school state championships in November, finishing second in Class B in 18:46.0 on the 5K course at Chenango Valley State Park. Gray finished second behind Macchia at the Suffolk Division Championships, running 19:07.80 at Sunken Meadow.

Ana Markovina, Jericho, Sr.

She won Class A and had the fastest time overall (18:38.99) at the Nassau State Qualifier at Bethpage State Park. At the Nassau Class County Championships, Markovina also won Class II and had the fastest time overall at 19:11.77.

Allison Reid, Northport, Sr.

She was the only Long Islander to place inside the top 20 at the state Federation championships, finishing 15th in 18:56.1 at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls. Reid was 18th in Class A in 18:43.7 at the public school state championships.

Paige Sheiffele, Mount Sinai, Soph.

She was seventh in Class B at the public school state championships, running a 19:08.2 at Chenango Valley State Park. Sheiffele placed third in Class B at the Suffolk State Qualifier in 19:41.83 at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Coach of the Year: Gregg Cantwell, Northport

Northport was the top team on Long Island in the postseason. The Tigers were third in Class A and third overall at the public school state championships and fourth at the state Federation championships.