Newsday Swimmer of the Year: Denise Phelan, Northport-Commack, Jr.

At the Suffolk championships, she set a county record for the 100 breaststroke in an All-American automatic time of 1:01.61. She won the 200 IM in 2:03.33 and was part of the winning 200 medley relay in 1:49.05. She was also part of the 400 free relay that placed second in 3:38.85. She finished first in the state for her 200 IM and 100 breaststroke according to results on swimdata.info.

Emily Herr, Shoreham-Wading River, 8th

She won the 100 free in 51.94 and placed second in the 200 free in 1:52.55 at the Suffolk championships.

Sophia Karras, Herricks, Sr.

She won the 200 free in 1:51.37 and 500 free in an All-American automatic time of 4:50.58 at the Nassau championships. She posted the top times in the state for both races, according to results on swimdata.info. She is committed to swim at Notre Dame.

Kathryn Montefusco, Huntington-Walt Whitman, Soph.

She won the 200 free in 1:52.10 and placed third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.59 at the Suffolk championships.

Sara Plunkett, Manhasset, Soph.

She won the 100 backstroke in 55.92 and placed second in the 50 free Heat A in 24.22 at the Nassau championships. She was part of the winning 400 relay in 3:33.55 and 200 medley relay in 1:48.37.

Kailey Simons, Herricks, Soph.

She won the 100 butterfly in 55.84 and placed second in the 100 backstroke in 57.26 at the Nassau championships.

Leah Treglia, Hauppauge-Smithtown, Soph.

At the Suffolk championships, she won the 100 butterfly in 56.73 and 100 backstroke in 55.45, posting the top time in the state, according to results on swimdata.info. She was part of the winning 400 free relay in 3:38.17 and 200 medley relay, which placed second in 1:50.15.

Manhasset’s 400 Freestyle Relay, Sara Plunkett, Soph., Briana Racanello, Fr., Sofia Giordano, Soph., Francesca Raimondi, Sr.

The relay team won the 400 free in 3:33.55 at the Nassau championships, which was the top time in the state, according to results on swimdata.info.

Coach of the Year: Matthew McGrane, Manhasset

He guided Manhasset to their county championship, breaking Garden City’s 21-year winning streak.