Newsday Player of the Year: Olivia McKenna, Northport, M/F, Jr.

The UConn commit had a magical junior season and led Long Island with 42 points (20 goals). Her 22 assists were tied for the most on the Island with her teammate Sophia Bica. She tallied at least one point in 19 games and helped Northport complete a perfect 21-0 season.

McKenna excelled in the playoffs, totaling six goals and four assists in six games. She had a least one point in each of those contests and scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Shenendehowa in the Class A state final on Nov. 14. She also had three assists in a 5-0 state semifinal win over Clarence and scored twice in a 7-0 triumph over Massapequa in the Long Island championship a week prior.

"Watching her [Olivia] grow up here at the varsity level since she was in eighth grade has been phenomenal," Northport head coach Gina Walling said. "Smart doesn’t begin to describe her. When you give her the opportunity and give her space to shoot, she gets it done."

Nassau Player of the Year: Blakely Trapani, Garden City, F, Sr.

Trapani finished first in Nassau with 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists). The quarterback of the Garden City offense recorded a point in 13 of 17 matches and her 13 assists were the most in the county.

The senior had a goal and an assist for the Trojans in their 2-1 overtime victory over Manhasset in the Nassau Class B championship. She also assisted on Anastasia Menoudakos’ goal in the state final, a match that Garden City lost 2-1 to Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake. It was the only loss of the season for Garden City (16-1).

"I can’t thank my coaches enough for putting us in a position to succeed and developing us to get us to the point where we were this season," Trapani said. "I built friendships with these girls and have been on the team for the past four seasons, so it’s going to be hard to walk away."

First Team

Sophia Bica, Northport, M, Sr.

Bica followed her spectacular junior season with another masterful performance this fall. She ranked second on Long Island behind her teammate Olivia McKenna with 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists). The senior was a dominant force in the midfield and helped Northport capture its first state title in program history.

Lacey Downey, West Babylon, F, Jr.

The junior was second on Long Island with 26 goals and ranked third with 37 points. Her exceptional speed and ability to score helped West Babylon earn a postseason berth and advance to the county semifinals. She recorded four hat tricks during the season and logged a point in all but one match.

Despina Giannakopoulos, Manhasset, M, Sr.

She was one of the most dynamic midfielders in Nassau and demonstrated the innate ability to defend, control possession and set her teammates up for scoring opportunities. The senior led Manhasset with nine assists and guided her team to a second straight county final appearance.

Elizabeth Gresalfi, Locust Valley, F, Sr.

The senior put together another strong season this fall with eight goals and nine assists. Gresalfi’s outstanding vision allowed her to find open teammates for numerous scoring opportunities, while her quickness and athleticism put her in scoring position.

Lauren Lucas, Sachem East, M, Sr.

Lucas was electric every time she stepped on the field for Sachem East during her senior season. The midfielder tallied 12 goals and 13 assists and had two goals and three assists in a 5-0 win over Sachem North in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals.

Bella Ospitale, Ward Melville, GK, Sr.

Ospitale was a brick wall for Ward Melville, making 96 saves. The goalkeeper knew when to be aggressive and come off her line and when to sit back and kick out shots coming her way. She will play field hockey at Temple next fall.

Hailey Roethel, Northport, M, Sr.

With so many weapons on Northport’s potent offense, Roethel excelled in more of a defensive midfield role. Her ability to possess and control the ball and get it back in the offensive zone was essential for a team that allowed just six goals all season.

Emily Stoessel, Miller Place, M, Sr.

Stoessel wasn’t hard to find when you watched Miller Place. She was either stickhandling up the field to create a scoring chance or taking the ball away from an opposing player to get her team back on the attack. The senior totaled 17 goals and nine assists.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Gina Walling, Northport

Walling is Newsday’s Coach of the Year for the second straight season after leading Northport to a 21-0 record and its first state title in program history. The Tigers outscored opponents 109-6 this fall, did not allow a goal in six postseason matches and are unbeaten in their last 32 contests.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Lauren Lavelle, Garden City

Lavelle led the Trojans to a 16-1 season and a state final appearance. Garden City outscored its opponents, 58-9, this season en route to winning the Class B county title with a 2-1 victory over Manhasset and the Long Island B title with a 2-1 win over Harborfields.