Newsday's All-Long Island football first team for fall 2021

ALL — Derek Burrell, East Islip, Sr. — He was a dual threat, equally impressive on the run or with the pass, and for that athleticism earned the Hansen Award presented to Suffolk’s top player. When East Islip needed a big play, Burrell gave them one. He totaled 2,952 all-purpose yards and 33 touchdowns. He led East Islip to the Suffolk Division III championship with a 35-28 win over Sayville. The Suffolk D-III MVP also returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

ALL — Jack Cascadden, Garden City, Sr. — He was Long Island’s most complete two-way player and earned the Thorp Award presented to Nassau’s best football player. He was a stout defensive end who made 73 tackles, including 13 for a loss. He also rushed 120 times for 1,368 yards and 27 touchdowns in 10 games. He was the Nassau Conference II MVP for undefeated Garden City. He was the captain of a team that won 20 games over an eight-month period and back-to-back Nassau II titles.

QB — Charlie McKee, Oceanside, Sr. — The Nassau Conference I MVP was a four-year starter and captain. He completed 168 of 227 passes for 2,183 yards and 28 touchdowns and only two interceptions to win the Snyder Award as Nassau’s top quarterback for the second year in a row. He earned the Thorp Award presented to Nassau’s top player as a junior. He became Nassau’s all-time career passing leader with 8,930 yards and 94 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,256 yards and 16 touchdowns in a career in which he posted a 31-9 record as a starter.

QB — Nicholas Bottoni, Whitman, Sr. — He led the Wildcats to the school’s first Suffolk Division I title in 37 years. He completed 135 of 205 passes for 2,380 yards and 28 touchdowns with four interceptions. He earned the Boomer Esiason Award as Suffolk’s top quarterback. He threw for more than 200 yards nine times.

QB — Ryan Heidrich, Massapequa, Sr. — The first-year starter emerged as one of Long Island’s top quarterbacks, leading Massapequa to the Long Island Class I championship, the school’s first in 27 years, with a 38-35 win over Whitman. He completed 133 of 205 passes for 2,304 yards and 25 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 622 yards and nine scores.

RB — Tyler Martini, Wantagh, Sr. — One of Long Island’s leading halfbacks, he had 109 carries for 1,467 yards and 14 touchdowns. Martini was also a tackling machine at linebacker, averaging 11 tackles per game. The captain was one of Long Island’s top two-way impact players.

RB — Dakim Griffin, Half Hollow Hills East, Sr. — The electrifying halfback rushed for 2,045 yards and set a school record with 29 touchdowns. He took over games and rushed for more than 200 yards eight times, leading the Thunderbirds into the Suffolk Division II semifinal, where he posted 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 34-28 loss.

WR — Christian Baldi, Commack, Sr. — He had 26 receptions for 563 yards and eight scores and earned the New York Jets Award as Suffolk’s top wide receiver. He had 40 tackles and one interception from the safety position and is committed to play football at Stony Brook.

WR — Luca Cutolo, Syosset, Sr. — He had 61 receptions for 1,031 yards and 16 touchdowns to earn the Pat Pizzarelli Award as Nassau’s top receiver. His biggest game came against Hempstead with 14 receptions.

WR — Korey Duff, St. Anthony’s, So. — He was the leading receiver in an offense that averaged over 30 points per game and had more than 2,200 passing yards this season. He had 35 catches, 682 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

OL — Jakob Menichini, Massapequa, Sr. — At 6-1, 240 pounds, he anchored an offensive line that paved the way to the Long Island Class I title. He learned and played all line positions during the season. He was a Martone finalist for Nassau’s top lineman.

OL — Joaquin Llaurado, Floral Park, Sr. — At 6-3, 285 pounds, he was one of Long Island’s top drive blockers and earned All-Long Island first team for the second season in a row. The captain was double- and triple-teamed on the Knights’ defense.

OL — Joe Cruz, Sachem North, Sr. — The 6-6, 285-pounder earned the Zellner Award given to Suffolk’s top lineman. He has started for four years at Sachem and anchored an offense that rushed for 253 yards per game. He did not allow a sack all season.

OL — Kevin Dolan, Ward Melville, Sr. — He was a remarkable two-way lineman for the Patriots. He played offensive tackle and defensive end. The captain threw an option pass for a touchdown in the playoffs. He had 13 sacks.

OL — Thomas Everding, Plainedge, Sr. — The guard was a key cog in an offensive line that rolled to more than 250 yards rushing per game, a 12-0 record and the Long Island Class III title. He also played defensive tackle for a unit that allowed four points per game.

ALL-LONG ISLAND FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL — Brendan Staub, Garden City, Sr. – He earned the Martone Award as Nassau’s top lineman and led Garden City to the Long Island Class II championship. The 6-1, 215-pound two-way starter for three seasons, was unstoppable off the edge. The speedy end had 23 tackles for a loss. He also earned the Jay Fiedler Award as Nassau’s top scholar athlete, scoring a perfect score of 36 on the ACT.

DL — Reece Ramos, North Shore, Jr. – The 5-11, 260-pound defensive end was a force on defense that led North Shore to the Long Island Class IV title. The junior captain blocked two punts, including one in the Class IV championship that set up the games’ lone touchdown. He had eight sacks averaged nine tackles per game and had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

DL — Travis Shaver, Plainedge, Sr. – He rarely played a full game as Plainedge blew out every opponent into the LIC. In only 25 quarters of play, he had 28 tackles, including eight for a loss and five sacks and a forced fumble. He also completed 78 of 102 passes for 1,153 yards and six scores and rushed for another 789 yards on 79 carries and 13 touchdowns.

DL — Deontae Sykes, Floyd, Sr. – He won Newsday’s Rob Burnett Defensive Player of the Year Award as Suffolk’s best defender. The defensive lineman was explosive off the ball and recorded 59 tackles, including 22 for a loss and 14 sacks.

LB — Andrew Bardak, St. Anthony’s, Sr. – He was a captain and a true leader for the Friars. He earned Newsday’s Rich Reichert Award as the top player in the NSCHSFL. He had 65 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, two sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and one recovery.

LB — Liam Casey, Wantagh, Sr. – He won the Piner Award given to Nassau’s top linebacker. He had 91 tackles, including 14 for a loss, three sacks and two interceptions. The three-year starter at inside linebacker had 303 tackles in his career and was a finalist for the Thorp Award.

LB – Elias Barrett, Half Hollow Hills East, Sr. – The outside linebacker was the key to the Thunderbirds defense with 75 tackles, including 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and a recovery. He earned the Collotta Award as Suffolk’s top linebacker. He was a relentless sideline to sideline tackling machine.

LB — Shane Mosia, Plainedge, Sr. – He had 113 tackles, 31 for a loss, 8.5 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery and was a finalist for the Piner Award. He was the best defender on a 12-0 championship team. The All-State musician is also a National Honor Society member with a 4.0 GPA.

DB — Tyriek Mays-McKoy, Whitman, Sr. – He was an impact player on both sides of the ball. The Hansen Award finalist had 59 tackles, including 17 for a loss and three interceptions as the Wildcats roared to the Suffolk Division I title. He also finished 43 receptions for 903 yards and 12 touchdowns.

DB — Jack Halpin, Bellport, Sr. – He was the Clippers leader on both sides of the ball. He came up in run support for 21 tackles, including 14 solos, an interception and three passes defended. He also rushed for 918 Yards and 15 touchdowns and passes for 1,047 yards and eight scores.

DB — Jake Ciolino, Massapequa, Sr. – The dynamic play maker made the big play on special teams, at wide receiver and defensive back. He had 50 receptions for 899 yards and nine touchdowns. He had a 63-yard kickoff return for a score against Oceanside. And he also played lockdown defense in the Massapequa secondary.

DB — Leo Lopez, East Islip, Sr. – He was an impact player on offense and defense. He had 64 tackles, four interceptions, one returned for a touchdown. He added a kickoff return for a score and rushed for 1,379 yards on 157 carries for 19 touchdowns. And he added 294 yards receiving and two scores.

DB — Mack Murtha, Sayville, Sr. – He led Long Island with eight interceptions and two returns for touchdowns. He had 23 solo tackles and two tackles for a loss. He also had 848 yards receiving on 35 catches and 12 touchdowns.

ALL — Jordan Smikle, Farmingdale, Sr. – He was an impact player for the Dalers. He played wide receiver, kickoff returner, strong safety and long snapper. He had three interceptions and came up in run support. He added seven touchdown receptions, two rushing touchdowns and returned two kickoff returns for scores.

ALL — Jameson Smith, Bayport-Blue Point, Sr. – He was the big playmaker for the Phantoms. He had 39 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for another 510 yards on 47 carries for nine scores, averaging 13 yards per carry. He also had 55 tackles, including five for a loss, and three interceptions to anchor the defense.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Robin Rosa, Whitman

He led Whitman to an 11-1 record and its first Suffolk Division I title in 37 years and the school’s first appearance in the Long Island Class I title game. The Wildcats lost a heartbreaker to Massapequa in the LIC, 38-35.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Dan Agovino, North Shore

He led the Vikings to the school’s first Long Island Class IV championship with a 7-0 win over Shoreham-Wading River. North Shore (10-2) reeled off eight straight wins to end the season.