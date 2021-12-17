THE QUARTERBACKS

Jon Borkowski, Kings Park, Sr.

He completed 81 of 120 passes for 1,091 yards and 10 scores. He also had 163 carries for 1,260 yards and 16 TDs.

Brady Clark, Bayport-Blue Point, Jr.

He completed 123 of 159 passes for 1,964 yards and 19 TDs and rushed 75 times for 575 yards and 12 scores.

Luke Filippi, Port Jefferson, Sr.

He carried 96 times for 971 yards and 15 TDs. He also completed 42 of 77 passes for 632 yards and four scores. The captain was also the leader of the defense.

Nick Honerkamp, Mepham, Sr.

He completed 68 of 110 passes for 1,279 yards and 14 TDs. He also has 123 carries for 865 yards and 18 scores.

Luke Schmitt, Garden City, Sr.

He completed 67 of 95 passes for 1,092 yards, one interception and 22 TDs and led the Trojans to the Long Island Class II title with a 12-0 record. He also rushed 41 times for 325 yards and four scores.

Dante Torres, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

He completed 151 of 241 passes for 2,296 yards and 21 TDs and rushed for another 245 and four scores. He led an offense that averaged more than 30 points per game.

THE RUNNING BACKS

Christian Alacqua, Chaminade, Sr.

He was workhorse for the Flyers with 112 carries for 1,016 yards and 13 TD to lead them to the CHSFL Class AA-1 title.

Allen Evans III, Whitman, Sr.

In a pass-first offense, Evans gave the champion Wildcats balance with an electric running style. He had 124 carries for 1,082 yards and 16 TDs.

Dylan Harris, Floyd, Jr.

A power back with speed that carried 159 times for 1,335 yards and 23 TDs. He was a Hansen Award nominee.

Brian Luzzi, Bethpage, Sr.

The co-captain had 937 yards on 128 carries and 13 TDs. He caught 11 passes for 154 yards and four TDs. He added 38 tackles with 9 pass breakups and two interceptions, including a return of 64 yards for a score.

James McHugh, Seaford, Sr.

He was the workhorse for a Vikings offense that averaged 33 points per game. He had 146 carries for 1,529 yards and 24 TDs.

Kyle Messina, Sayville, Fr.

He emerged as a big-time playmaker for the Golden Flashes. He had 1,580 yards on 216 carries for 21 TDs. He was a Hansen Award nominee.

Anthony Schettino, Glen Cove, Sr.

He helped a resurgent Big Red finish at 4-4 with a hard running style for 983 yards on 120 carries and 12 TDs.

Mark Anthony Scott, St. John the Baptist, Sr.

He carried 147 times for 1,624 yards and recorded 24 total touchdowns. He rushed for 260 yards and three scores in a 49-27 win over Kennedy Catholic.

THE WIDE RECEIVERS

Joe Iadevaio, Plainedge, Sr.

He caught 40 passes for 687 yards and eight scores. He added 592 yards on 67 carries for another eight scores. He added a kick return and punt return for TDs. He also had 37 tackles and two interceptions.

Brandon Ivy, Whitman, Sr.

The big playmaker for the Wildcats had 43 receptions for 827 yards and 10 scores. His 72-yard TD tied the LIC Class I at 35 against Massapequa.

Kyle Lewis, Carey, Sr.

He led the Seahawks with 28 catches for 500 yards and six scores. He added two rushing TDs and returned two kickoffs for scores.

Jackson Perisa, Garden City, Sr.

He had great hands for the Trojans offense. He finished with 27 receptions for 425 yards and nine scores.

THE LINEMEN

Cole Blatter, Comsewogue, Sr.

The four-year starter, 33 consecutive games, was also a three-year captain. He had 114 career pancake blocks and 76 solo tackles and 75 assists, including nine for a loss and six sacks.

Loucas Charalambous, Half Hollow Hills East, Jr.

He’s a tremendous run blocker with quick feet and only a junior. He was a finalist for the Zellner Award.

Vin Petzold, Plainedge, So.

A 6-0, 300-pound road grader during the Red Devils title run. He was dominant drive blocking defenders down the field. He had 12 tackles, a sack and four tackles for a loss.

Diego Romero, Whitman, Sr.

At 6-3, 305 pounds, he has been a starter and dominant run stopper for the past three seasons. He’s also a tremendous blocker in both the pass and run game.

Jayson Thomas Floyd, Sr.

He was a two-year two-way starter for the Colonials and helped them win two Suffolk titles. He was a Zellner Award finalist.

Michael Voltaggio, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

He was a three-year starter at offensive tackle. He anchored a line that was part of a high-powered offense that averaged more than 30 points per game in the Class AAA of the NYCHSFL.

Anthony Bilello, Farmingdale, Sr.

He was a two-year starter and an excellent all-around blocker for the Dalers offense.

THE LINEBACKERS

Mike D’Alessandro, Massapequa, Sr.

He rushed for 712 yards and 15 TDs and added 15 receptions for 245 yards and four score. He totaled 76 tackles, one sack and two interceptions.

Logan Lyson, Oceanside, Sr.

He had 64 total tackles, including six for a loss, three sacks and a forced fumble for the Sailors.

Dylan McNaughton, Northport, Sr.

A hard-hitting linebacker, who led the Tigers with 76 tackles, including seven for a loss and five sacks, an interception and a blocked kick.

Calvin Pedatella, Bellport, Sr.

He compiled 92 Tackles, including 58 unassisted and 12 tackles for a loss and three sacks. He also had three interceptions and three passes defended.

Charlie Sands, Sayville, Sr.

A speedy linebacker with 59 tackles, 21 solos, 8 tackles for a loss, an interception and three sacks.

Charles Tauckas, Cold Spring Harbor, Sr.

He led the Seahawks with 55 tackles, including seven for a loss. He also had 197 carries for 1,580 yards and 18 TDs.

Jake Trovato, Lindenhurst, Sr.

He rushed for 1,149 yards and 14 TDs and was the runner-up for the Collotta Award as Suffolk's top linebacker. He had 88 tackles and 5 sacks.

Liam Villanti, Whitman, Sr.

The emotional leader of the Wildcats defense had 75 tackles, including 19 for a loss and nine sacks. He’s also brilliant winning the LaBue Award presented to Suffolk’s top scholar athlete.

THE DEFENSIVE BACKS

Dylan Braithwaite, Holy Trinity, Jr.

He intercepted two passes in the CHSFL Class AA-2 championship in a 21-10 win over St. John the Baptist. He also had 25 catches for 594 yards and eight scores.

James Carretta, Mount Sinai, Sr.

He was one of Long Island’s leaders in interceptions with five and he had 21 passes defended, two forced fumbles and 31 tackles. He also had 116 carries for 911 yards rushing and 10 TDs. He added seven receptions for 191 yards and three scores.

Luke Ciolino, Massapequa, Sr.

The athletic defensive back had 46 tackles and two interceptions. He also rushed for 543 yards and seven TDs. He added 14 receptions for 176 yards and 3 TDs.

Nick Giardino, Clarke, Sr.

At free safety he had 22 tackles and an interception. He was a dual threat at quarterback. He rushed 129 times for 1,066 yards and 16 TDS. He also completed 48 of 84 passes for 67 yards and six scores.

Dylan Pepe, Plainedge, Sr.

He had 72 tackles, including 11 for a loss, two sacks and two fumble recoveries. He also had 82 carries for 581 yards and 13 TDs.

Donte Phillips, Bellport, Jr.

He had three interceptions in the Suffolk II title game and finished the season with five. He had 60 tackles, 39 solos and five passes defended. He rushed for 1,311 yards and 15 TDs and caught 13 passes for 244 yards and two scores.

ALL-PURPOSE PLAYERS

JJ Ahlstrand, Northport, Sr.

He was perfect on extra-point kicks and nailed two field goals, including the game-winner against Bellport. He also caught 19 passes for 539 yards and seven TDs. He had 27 tackles, including three for a loss.

Dan Quigley, North Shore, Sr.

He played quarterback and halfback, accounting for more than 850 yards in the run to the Class IV title. He also had 62 tackles at linebacker and punted for the Vikings.

D’Andre Smith, Wyandanch, Sr.

This was the do-it-all guy in Wyandanch. He had 86 carries for 769 yards rushing with eight TDS. He threw for three TDs and returned a kick for a score. He added 38 tackles and two sacks, all in seven games.

Robert Votruba, Garden City, Jr.

A relentless rusher from defensive end with 34 tackles. He made a spectacular catch in LIC for a 45-yard touchdown in a 14-6 win over Bellport.