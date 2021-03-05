girls bowling team collage 1

TODAY'S PAPER
Patchogue-Medfords Canan Bademci gets some coaching before a

Patchogue-Medfords Canan Bademci gets some coaching before a match against Longwood in Sayville on Friday, January 15, 2021. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Pictured: Canan Bademci of Patchogue-Medford; Kailyn Bloch on East Islip; Laura Clark of Comsewogue; Kendal Eggert of Smithtown/Kings Park; and Gianna Guido of Patchogue-Medford.

Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Patchogue-Medfords Canan Bademci gets some coaching before a match against Longwood in Sayville on Friday, January 15, 2021.

Credit: Daniel De Mato

Kailyn Bloch of East Islip poses for a photo in between games during the Suffolk County High School Bowling Championships at Sayville Bowlero in Sayville on February 8th 2020.

Credit: Bob Sorensen

Comsewogue's Laura Clark during the Suffolk High School girls bowling meet between Comsewogue and East Islip on Tuesday Jan 19, 2021 at Port Jeff Bowl.

Credit: James Escher

Kendal Eggert, Smithtown-Kings Park girls bowler, practices at Bowlero in Commack on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Patchogue-Medfords Gianna Guido reacts in a match against Longwood in Sayville on Friday, January 15, 2021.

