Newsday's All-Long Island girls golf team 2021

Newsday Player of the Year: Renna Chang, Jericho, Eighth grade

The Jericho Middle School eighth-grader shot a 6-over-par 77 in the second round of the Nassau individual championship on Bethpage Green, following a 6-over-par 77 on Bethpage Yellow in round one, to win the county title in her first year on varsity.

"I am certainly glad I won the tournament, but I think I could have done better," Chang said. "It was a really fun opportunity to play alongside Madison [Chen] and Lia [Huang]. I have known them for a long time. We grew up playing together and had the same coach."

Chang birdied holes two and eight on the final day of the tournament to conclude the front nine at 1-over (37). She made par on three of her last four holes to shoot a 40 on the back nine. Her 154 total for the two days was eight strokes ahead of the second-place golfer.

Allison Amoruso, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

The senior shot a 5-over 77 on Eisenhower Blue to repeat as CHSAA champion. She led her St. Anthony’s teammate Kaitlyn Browne by two strokes playing the par-5, 18th hole and drained a 10-foot par putt to secure the win.

Kaitlyn Browne, St Anthony’s, Sr.

She finished second at the CHSAA championship with a 6-over 78 on Eisenhower Blue. The 2019 CHSAA state champion totaled a 40 on the front nine on the same course a week prior to help the Friars earn a spot in the team final.

Madison Chen, Manhasset, Seventh grade

The Manhasset Secondary School seventh-grader placed second at the county championship with a 162 total. She carded an 81 on both days of the Nassau individual championship.

Ella Coady, Southampton, Soph.

The sophomore won the Suffolk individual championship at Smithtown Landing with a two-day total of 164. She shot a 13-over 85 in the second round of the tournament, following a 79 in the first round.

Lia Huang, Great Neck District, Seventh grade

The Great Neck North Middle School seventh-grader placed third with a 166 at the Nassau individual championship. She also helped lead Great Neck District to its second consecutive team title.

Julia Posillico, Whitman, Sr.

Posillico was second with a 169 at the Suffolk individual championship. The senior parred four of the last seven holes in the final round of the tournament for an 86. She shot an 83 in the first round.

Andrea Zhou, Great Neck District, Jr.

The Great Neck South junior had the second-lowest round (80) on day two of the Nassau championship on Bethpage Green. She placed fourth with a 168 and guided Great Neck to its second team championship in program history.

Newsday Coach of the Year: Val Flora, Smithtown West

Smithtown West won the Suffolk team title with a two-day total of 983. Flora became the first female coach to lead her team to a girls golf county championship, according to Sayville coach Tim Dillon.