Newsday's All-Long Island girls lacrosse team 2021

Newsday Player of the Year: Maddigan Miller, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Sr.

Bayport-Blue Point nearly lost the production of three players with one late-season injury to a single player.

Coach Ryan Gick recalls the collective gasp on the sideline when senior midfielder Maddigan Miller rolled her ankle and limped off the field in the final girls lacrosse game of the regular season. The coaching staff’s job was about to become much tougher without Miller, who took the draws and was one of the team’s top offensive and defensive players.

"You felt it was a monumental task to figure out, ‘How do you replace what she does?’" Gick said. "We’d have to sub three different kids on the field to take the role of one, that’s how impressive she is as a player. Just one injury made us realize how lucky we were to have her."

Miller returned in time for the playoffs and helped lead Bayport-Blue Point to its first Long Island championship victory in school history when the Phantoms defeated Manhasset, 6-5, in the Class C final.

Miller, who will play at Stanford next year, had 36 goals, 16 assists, 72 draw controls, 26 caused turnovers and 35 ground balls en route to being named Newsday’s Player of the Year.

"She is a complete player," Gick said. "She is a great defender, offensively she’s a tough 1-on-1 player who can feed. And she’s probably the best 8-meter shooter I think I’ve ever had."

Gick said Miller "dominated" the draw to go along with her impressive offensive numbers and defensive prowess. He’ll never forget the conversations they shared about the sport.

"There are days where she says something and she teaches me something," Gick said. "I’ve spent my entire season having talks about the strategy game we play and she talks about a move she makes on a kid to counteract what they do and it’s so impressive how she thinks. Something that takes literally half a second to occur, she talks about it like she did it in five minutes and she did all these different things to win a draw."

Nassau Player of the Year: Emma LoPinto, Manhasset, A, Sr.

The University of Florida commit had 27 goals and 12 assists for the Nassau Class C champions. The versatile attack also had 24 ground balls, 23 draw controls and eight caused turnovers. LoPinto started on varsity since her freshman year and has utilized top stick skills and quick hands to become a player opponents are constantly focusing on. She has impeccable field vision, which led to 51 goals and 19 assists in her sophomore year.

Summer Agostino, Ward Melville, M, Sr.

She contributes in every facet of the game, totaling 43 goals, 18 assists, 97 draw controls, 38 ground balls and 33 caused turnovers for Ward Melville. Agostino will play for Boston College, the defending national champions, next year.

Dani Brady, Smithtown East, D, Sr.

Brady, a five-year varsity player, was Smithtown East’s defensive anchor and constantly marked and slowed down thr opponent’s top player. She led the team in takeaways and will play at Maryland next year.

Alayna Costa, Smithtown East, A/M, Sr.

The five-year varsity player had 39 goals and 18 assists this season. She was a key contributor in the circle, gathering 40 ground balls. She will play at Johns Hopkins.

Maureen Duffy, Westhampton, M, Sr.

The six-year varsity starter had 54 goals, 12 assists and 36 draw controls this year. Duffy, with elite speed and agility, will play at Virginia.

Celeste Forte, Eastport-South Manor, M, Sr.

The Florida commit transitioned from being a true defender to a two-way midfielder this year and had 20 goals and 21 assists. Forte didn’t forget about her defensive roots, totaling 15 caused turnovers and 24 draw controls.

Alexandra Hopkins, Garden City, M/A, Sr.

She saved one of her finest varsity performances for her final high school game. Hopkins had five goals and two assists in a 14-5 victory over West Babylon in the Long Island Class B championship. The Yale commit had 32 goals and 13 assists this year.

Brooke Hoss, Sayville, M, Sr.

The hard-nosed midfielder had 44 goals and four assists for a 12-win Sayville team. She never made anything easy for opponents transitioning to the offensive side of the field. Hoss will play at Penn State.

Emily Lamparter, Mt. Sinai, G, Sr.

Lamparter graduates as one of the most decorated goalies in Long Island history. She is a five-year varsity player with a 60% save rate and led Mount Sinai to the Suffolk Class C final. She'll play at Maryland

Kaylie Mackiewicz, Northport, A, Jr.

The Duke commit played a pivotal role in undefeated Northport’s Long Island Class A championship season. She had 66 goals and 11 assists, including four goals in the county and Long Island final.

Alexis Niblock, Bayport-Blue Point, D, Sr.

The lockdown defender, committed to USC, never shied away from matching up with an opponent’s top scorer. Niblock was a fixture in the backline to Bayport-Blue Point’s undefeated Long Island Class C season.

Erin O’Grady, St. Anthony’s, G, Sr.

The Michigan commit has a knack for playing her best under the brightest lights. O’Grady had 12 saves in a 14-4 victory over Sacred Heart in the CHSAA Class AA final. She also controlled the goal for the Friars’ league title as a sophomore.

Madison Taylor, Wantagh, M, Jr.

She has the speed and playmaking ability to change a game at a moment’s notice, totaling 56 goals and 27 assists for a 12-win Wantagh team that reached the Nassau Class B final. She also took the draw for Wantagh and is committed to play at Northwestern.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Dave Ettinger, Garden City

He guided Garden City to its first Long Island championship since 2017.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Ryan Gick, Bayport-Blue Point

He guided Bayport-Blue Point to its first Long Island championship in program history in a 17-0 season.

Second Team

Ava Biancardi, St. Anthony’s, M, Jr.

Ella Cabrera, Northport, M. Jr.

Luchianna Cardello, Massapequa, G, Jr.

Abby Carroll, Sachem East, M, Sr.

Jessica Colalillo, Syosset, D/M, Sr.

Kylee Colbert, North Shore, M, Soph.

Taylor Cullen, St. Anthony’s, D, Jr.

Jenika Cuocco, Rocky Point, G, Sr.

Ella Grace Delmond, South Side, M, Sr.

Lacey Downey, West Babylon, M, Soph.

Jordan Forte, Huntington, M, Sr.

Alex Fusco, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Sr.

Grace Gately, Manhasset, A, Sr.

Alexis Morton, Manhasset, A, Jr.

Sydney Pappas, Garden City, A, Sr.

Delaney Radin, Long Beach, A, Soph.

Sydney Rathjen, South Side, A, Sr.

Julia Reagan, Sacred Heart, M, Jr.

Erin Schaefer, Sayville, M, Sr.

Katie Vahle, Eastport-South Manor, G, Sr.