Newsday Swimmer of the Year: Cavan Gormsen, Sacred Heart, Jr.

What will Cavan Gormsen do as an encore? Only time will tell.

The Sacred Heart junior swimmer set her first state Federation record in a preliminary race at the state championship at Ithaca College on Nov. 20. She exited the pool a day later setting two individual state records and as a member of a relay record-setting squad en route to being named Newsday’s girls swimmer of the year.

Gormsen, from Wantagh, won the 200-yard freestyle state title in a state-record and All-American automatic time of 1 minute, 45.92 seconds, surpassing Northport’s Chloe Stepanek’s mark of 1:46.15 set in 2019. Later in the meet, Gormsen surpassed her own state record in the 500 freestyle by winning in an All-American automatic time of 4:40.73. She swam a then-record 4:41.86 in a preliminary race the day before.

She also was a member of Sacred Heart’s state champion 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. The 400 team won in an All-American automatic time of 3:25.15, which surpassed Pittsford’s state record of 3:25.24, set in 2015.

Suffolk Swimmer of the Year: Denise Phelan, Northport-Commack, Sr.

Phelan added two more state titles to her impressive swimming resume this season.

The senior won state Federation titles in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. She won the 200 individual medley in 1:59.95 and 100 breaststroke in 1:01.07. Both were All-American automatic times. Phelan will swim at the University of Kentucky next year. She holds the Suffolk record in the 100 breaststroke.

Madison Connor, Garden City, Jr.

She placed fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:52.40) and seventh in the 100 freestyle (51.97) at the state championships. Connor won the Nassau titles in both events.

Emily Herr, Shoreham-Wading River, Fr.

Herr placed third in the state in the 200 individual medley (2:04.18) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (55.93). She won the 200 and 100 freestyle Suffolk titles.

Tess Howley, Sacred Heart, Jr.

Howley set a state record in the 100 butterfly in a preliminary race at the state championships, posting a time of 52.06. She surpassed Megan Deuel’s mark of 52.95 from 2019. The day after, she won the 100 butterfly state title in 52.37. The same weekend, Howley, of Rockaway, set the state record in an All-American automatic time of 53.13 in the 100 backstroke, surpassing Kristen Romano’s mark of 53.36 in 2016. Howley also was a member of Sacred Heart’s state champion 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Kiara Kennedy, South Side, Sr.

She finished fourth in the 100 backstroke (54.90) and sixth in the 50 freestyle (23.97) at the state championships. Kennedy won both races at the Nassau championships.

Mary McKenna, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

She placed third in the 500 freestyle (4:53.67) and sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:06.32) at the state championships.

Leah Treglia, Hauppauge-Smithtown, Jr.

Treglia placed third at the state championships in the 100 butterfly (55.33) and 100 backstroke (54.73). She won both races at the Suffolk championships.

Victoria Wang, Manhasset, 8th grade

Wang placed second at the diving state championships and won the Nassau title while setting a county record with a score of 562.55.

Katie Yee, Herricks, Jr.

Yee placed fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:06.28) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (56.10) at the state championships. She won both races at the Nassau championships.

Northport-Commack 200 medley relay team: Lia Edlin Miller, Makenna O'Brien, Denise Phelan, Caitlyn Riordan

They won the 200 medley relay state championship in 1:45.92.

Sacred Heart 200 freestyle relay team: Catherine Dean, Cavan Gormsen, Lily Gormsen, Tess Howley

They won the 200 freestyle relay state championship in 1:35.05.

Sacred Heart 400 freestyle relay team: Catherine Dean, Cavan Gormsen, Tess Howley, Makayla Pearce

They won the 400 freestyle relay state championship in a record time of 3:25.15. The All-American automatic time surpassed Pittsford’s record of 3:25.24, set in 2015.

Coach of the Year: Richard Lionetti, Hauppauge-Smithtown

Lionetti guided Hauppauge-Smithtown to its first Suffolk title in 36 years.