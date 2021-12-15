Long Island Player of the Year: Kady Tannenbaum, Commack, Soph.

She captured the 2021 state singles championships in Schenectady, dropping only one set in the tournament. Tannenbaum became the first in Commack school history to win the state girls tennis crown. Her composure and powerful groundstrokes made her an dominant force this season.

Nassau Players of the Year: Ellie Ross and Dasha Perfiliev, Port Washington, Jrs.

The pair went on to win the state doubles championships in Schenectady after capturing back-to-back Nassau doubles titles. Their bread-and-butter strategy was dominating play from the baseline and finishing off points at the net.

Nicolette Loeffler, Cold Spring Harbor, Jr.

She had a remarkable run to the finals of the Nassau individual singles championship and qualified for the state singles championships.

Victoria Matos, Longwood, Jr.

She captured the Suffolk singles championship after falling in the final last season. She added a solid run to the quarterfinals of the state singles championships.

Isabella Sha, Friends Academy, Jr.

She had an impressive run to the semifinals of the state singles championships. The Quakers captured the Long Island Division II championship, and Sha won the Nassau individual singles championship.

Katelyn Stabile, Westhampton, Sr.

She had an impressive season pairing with her sister, Julia, to capture the Suffolk doubles championship after falling in the final the previous season. The Hurricanes lost in the final of the Suffolk girls tennis large schools final to Half Hollow Hills East, but Stabile dominated her first singles match 6-1, 6-0.

Julia Stabile, Westhampton, Soph.

She paired up with her sister, Katelyn, to capture the Suffolk doubles championship after falling in the final last season. The Hurricanes fell in the Suffolk large schools final to Half Hollow Hills East, but Stabile won her match at third singles, 6-0, 6-0.

Coach of the Year

Shai Fisher, Syosset

Fisher led Syosset (19-1) to its first Long Island large schools championship with a 7-0 sweep over Suffolk champ Half Hollow Hills East. Syosset lost to Scarsdale of Section I in the state Division 1 championship, 4-3, at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.