Newsday's All-Long Island girls track and field team 2021

Newsday Athlete of the Year: Alexandra Kelly, Rocky Point, Jr.

Just try outjumping Alexandra Kelly. It has proved nearly impossible. Triple jump, long jump, it doesn’t matter much. She’s the best on Long Island in both.

Let's start with triple. Kelly flew 41 feet, 2 3/4 inches early in the season, a distance that held up as the best in the state all season, according to milesplit.com. County championship meets came and went all over New York, and no one came within a foot and a half of Kelly.

She won two individual county championships, flying 18 feet, 11 1/2 inches to win the long jump and 40 feet, 5 1/4 inches to win the triple. A week earlier, she went an inch shorter to win the long jump and matched that triple jump distance at the Suffolk Division III championships.

Early in the season, she jumped 19 feet, 10 3/4 inches in the long jump, good for second in the state, according to milesplit.

Should the state championships return next year, Kelly is sure to be the favorite to take home a title. Maybe two.

Analisse Batista, Huntington, Jr.

She won the 400 at the Suffolk individual championship in 55.65 seconds, the second-fastest time in the state, according to milesplit.

Camylin Blake, Mepham, Jr.

She won the 100 in 13.10 seconds and the 100 hurdles in 15.41 at the Nassau individual championships.

Angeline Caamano, Manhasset, Sr.

After battling injury and illness, she came back and did what she does best in the postseason — win. The Georgetown-commit won the 800 in 2:16.27 at the Nassau sectional championship and the same event in 2:15.98 at the Nassau Class AA championship.

Melissa Cunningham, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

She won the 200 in 25.60 seconds at the CHSAA Intersectional Championship. The 25.03 she ran in the same event at the New York Relays in May is the fifth-fastest time in the state, according to milesplit.

Marisa D’Angelo, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

D'Angelo cleared 12 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault to win at the New York Relays in May. The height is the third best in the state this spring, according to milesplit.

Kate DelGandio, Mount Sinai, Jr.

The top hurdler in the state, DelGandio has the three fastest times in the state, according to milesplit. She ran 14.70 seconds en route to a 100-meter hurdle victory at the Suffolk individual championships. Her prelim time of 14.38 is the fastest time in the state this season. Her 14.64 during the regular season is second-fastest.

Kerri Giambruno, Glenn, Sr.

She placed second in the 100-meter hurdles in 14.99 seconds at the Suffolk individual championships. Her prelim time of 14.74 is the fourth-fastest in the state, according to milesplit.

Soledad Jean, Half Hollow Hills East, Sr.

The best high jumper in the state, bar none. Jean cleared 5 feet, 8 1/2 inches this spring, tops in the state, according to milesplit.

Zariel Macchia, Floyd, Eighth Grade

Macchia went from the trails to the track and didn’t miss a beat. After a phenomenal cross country season, she won the 1,500 in 4:43.37 and the 3,000 in 10:09.64 at the Suffolk individual championships.

Julia Miller, Sacred Heart, Jr.

She cleared 5 feet, 8 inches this season, good for second in the state, according to milesplit.

Renee Newton, Hempstead, Sr.

The Georgetown-commit left her mark on Nassau track and field in her final season. Newton won the 400 in 57 seconds flat, the 400 hurdles in 1:05.04, and came in second in the 200 in 26.67 seconds at the Nassau Class AAA championships.

Leann Nicholas, Farmingdale, Sr.

She won the Nassau Class AAA triple jump championship, flying 39 feet, 8 inches. The distance is the second-best in the state this spring, according to milesplit.

Oceane Ode, Westhampton, Sr.

Ode won the 100 in 12.15 seconds and the 200 in 24.97 seconds at the Suffolk individual championship.

Desiree Pagan, Islip, Jr.

She won the Suffolk Division III discus championship with a toss of 128 feet, 6 inches, the second-best throw in the state, according to milesplit.

Danielle Phillip, Valley Stream North, Sr.

She won the 100 in 12.44 seconds and the 200 in 25.87 at the Nassau Class AA championships.

Brook Pohl, Rocky Point, Sr.

She tossed the discus 124 feet, 1 inch this season, the third-farthest throw in the state, according to milesplit.

Alexandra Stasichin, Massapequa, Sr.

A three-time Nassau Class AAA champion, she helped guide Massapequa to a runaway team championship. Stasichin won the 800 in 2:13.23, the 1,500 in 4:54.64, and the 2,000-meter steeplechase in 7:28.9.

Julie Thomas, Commack, Soph.

She won the shot put at the Suffolk individual championships with a throw of 39 feet, 3 inches, good for third in the state, according to milesplit.

Jenna Tompkins, Commack, Sr.

She won the Suffolk Division I 400-meter hurdle championship in 1:04.07, the third-fastest time in the state, according to milesplit.

Middle Country: Adaliz Hunt (Sr.), Daniela Hunt (Jr.), Grace Sargent (Sr.), Jada Hodge (Sr.)

This 4x100 relay team ran a 48.34 en route to an overall Suffolk championship. The time is the fastest in the state, according to milesplit.

Coach of the Year: John Reynolds, East Islip

He guided East Islip to its first outdoor division championship, with a 113-point output in Suffolk Division III.