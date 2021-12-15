Newsday Girls Volleyball Player of the Year: Carley McAleavey, Smithtown West, MH, Sr.

The on-court results for Carley McAleavey and her team speak volumes.

Two straight undefeated regular seasons in Suffolk II and back-to-back Suffolk Class AA championships in the same calendar year.

McAleavey was in the middle of it all, recording 305 kills, 83 aces and 72 blocks this season.

But it was more than just those accomplishments that made her special.

"The numbers sound amazing," Smithtown West coach Deron Brown said. "But it’s her unwavering leadership both on and off the court that made everything happen for Smithtown West."

For that reason McAleavey is Newsday’s girls volleyball player of the year.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"She not only helped deliver back-to-back county championships at West," Brown said, "but she has left a legacy here that will live on for many years to come."

Nassau Girls Volleyball Player of the Year: Alessandra Heimbauer, Massapequa, OH, Sr.

As a three-year starter, Massapequa’s Alessandra Heimbauer knows nothing but winning.

Under her watch the team has won three consecutive Nassau Class AA titles. They’ve won 51 straight matches against Nassau opponents and dropped a combined two sets against teams from Nassau the last two seasons.

And this year she was able to help lead her squad to the Long Island championship and a spot in the state final.

She had 201 kills, 137 digs, 44 aces and a .324 hitting percentage this season to earn Newsday’s Nassau player of the year honors.

"She’s been a crucial part of our program since she was in eighth grade," Massapequa coach Amanda Ostapow-Del Giacco said. "She’s a threat to teams all across the Island offensively, defensively and from the service line."

FIRST TEAM

Sophia DeBonis, Bay Shore, S, Jr.

She’s been the catalyst for the Bay Shore offense since eighth grade. A returning All-Long Island selection, DeBonis had 402 assists, 169 digs and 104 kills as she led Bay Shore to an 11-1 record in Suffolk I.

Emily Keaveney, Massapequa, OH, Sr.

Keaveney played a key role in Massapequa’s dominant regular season, Long Island Class AA championship and state final appearance. She had 149 kills, 126 digs, 44 aces and a .246 hitting percentage.

Camryn Hoffman, South Side, L, Sr.

She once again proved to be one of the best defensive players on Long Island with 476 digs. She also had 479 receptions with only 25 errors and added 55 assists to help lead South Side to a Nassau A semifinal.

Shannon McGrath, Glenn, OH, Sr.

McGrath played a huge role in leading Glenn to an undefeated season and the state Class B title. She had 167 kills and 313 digs this season, including 39 digs, 20 kills and six aces in the state title match against Hendrick Hudson of Westchester.

Teresa Moulder, Kellenberg, OH, Sr.

She had 196 kills and 82 solo blocks and was the focal point for her team, which won the Long Island CHSAA championship. She led the way with 20 kills and seven blocks in the title match win over Sacred Heart.

Morgan Reese, Sayville, OH, Soph.

She was a dominant presence for a Sayville team that went 14-0 in Suffolk IV and reached the county final in Class A. She finished the season with 458 kills and a .323 hitting percentage.

Sadie Reich, Wantagh, OH, Fr.

While only a freshman, she played her best in the biggest matches. She had a combined 31 kills and 26 digs in Wantagh’s Nassau and Long Island championship-winning matches. Reich totaled 276 kills, 158 digs, 28 aces and 25 blocks for the season.

Sarah Rende, Wantagh, S, Sr.

A key cog for the Long Island Class A champions, Rende had 485 assists, 199 digs, 42 kills and 36 aces this season. She had 23 assists and 18 digs in the Long Island championship win over Kings Park.

Alexis Stoehrer, Patchogue-Medford, L, Sr.

Stoehrer played a huge role in helping lead Patchogue-Medford to a tie atop the Suffolk I standings in the regular season and a spot in the Suffolk Class AA title match. She had 300 digs, 298 receptions, 22 aces and served at 94%.

Kasey Tietjen, Smithtown West, OH, Sr.

Tietjen led the Suffolk AA champions with over 300 kills this season, including 13 kills and six digs when the Bulls won their second straight county title. She finishes her career with 1,026 kills in five seasons.

Suffolk coach of the year: Nick Tremaroli, Glenn

Tremaroli led Glenn to a 12-0 season and the state Class B championship. The team beat Hendrick Hudson of Westchester, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21 in Glens Falls for the title.

Nassau coach of the year: Amanda Ostapow-Del Giacco, Massapequa

She led Massapequa to the Nassau Class AA championship and a spot in the AA state final. Massapequa went undefeated in the regular season and dropped only one set before the state final match.