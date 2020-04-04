TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
55° Good Afternoon
SportsHigh SchoolAll-Long Island

Seaford's Jordan Gilbert flies to top as Newsday Cheerleader of the Year

Jordan Gilbert of Seaford cheerleading.

Jordan Gilbert of Seaford cheerleading. Credit: Lisa Ingenito

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
Print

No one flies like Jordan Gilbert. It seems as if Gilbert has been flying forever for the Seaford cheer team. The six-year flyer has been a vital part of the Vikings' success since the seventh grade. The elite tumbler and super elite stunt machine is also a two-time All-LI cheerleader.

This year, she led Seaford to its fourth consecutive Nassau Large Division II championship and within .3 points of a state crown, earning Newsday's Cheerleader of the Year for 2019-20 in the process.

“I’ve had her on varsity for six years, since the seventh grade,” said Seaford coach Lisa Ferrari. “She can’t believe it’s over. I can’t believe she’s graduating because we never thought we’d take the mat without Jordan Gilbert. But the time has come, and she’s been such a huge part of our family here in Seaford.”

Gilbert’s flawless execution of backhand spring ups and released roundoffs to one leg, one to one high to highs, tic tic full arounds, single base one and a half’s, and one-and-a- half high to highs have separated her from the field.

“Jordan is also an elite tumbler and has worked at this caliber for her entire varsity career,” Ferrari said. “Jordan is a third-year captain and has led this team with dignity and grace but with a firm hand and a high standard. She pushed her teammates to produce. She’s certainly left her mark and will be a part of our program forever.”

Gregg Sarra, the executive producer for Long Island

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Hauppauge cheerleaders, left to right, Alexa DiBenedetto, Olivia Newsday's All-Long Island cheerleading team 2020
High school seniors and current college athletes have to How will extra year of NCAA eligibility impact LI student-athletes?
Skye Harper of Bay Shore/Islip performs her balance Newsday's All-Long Island gymnastics team 2020
Canan Bademci of Patchogue Medford poses for a Newsday's All-Long Island girls bowling team 2020
Andre Curbelo of Long Island Lutheran plays against Newsday's All-Long Island boys basketball team 2020
Paris Clark of LI Lutheran reacts during a Newsday's All-Long Island girls basketball team 2020
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search