No one flies like Jordan Gilbert. It seems as if Gilbert has been flying forever for the Seaford cheer team. The six-year flyer has been a vital part of the Vikings' success since the seventh grade. The elite tumbler and super elite stunt machine is also a two-time All-LI cheerleader.

This year, she led Seaford to its fourth consecutive Nassau Large Division II championship and within .3 points of a state crown, earning Newsday's Cheerleader of the Year for 2019-20 in the process.

“I’ve had her on varsity for six years, since the seventh grade,” said Seaford coach Lisa Ferrari. “She can’t believe it’s over. I can’t believe she’s graduating because we never thought we’d take the mat without Jordan Gilbert. But the time has come, and she’s been such a huge part of our family here in Seaford.”

Gilbert’s flawless execution of backhand spring ups and released roundoffs to one leg, one to one high to highs, tic tic full arounds, single base one and a half’s, and one-and-a- half high to highs have separated her from the field.

“Jordan is also an elite tumbler and has worked at this caliber for her entire varsity career,” Ferrari said. “Jordan is a third-year captain and has led this team with dignity and grace but with a firm hand and a high standard. She pushed her teammates to produce. She’s certainly left her mark and will be a part of our program forever.”

