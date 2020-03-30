This may not have been the role Jordan Riley imagined finding himself in after walking off the court following a state championship loss last winter, but he was ready for the opportunity.

Brentwood expected to have its starting five back for this season. But after Bryce Harris transferred to Greensboro Day in North Carolina, that gave Riley the chance to raise his game to another level. He capitalized in a big way.

Riley averaged 23 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists per game for the Suffolk Class AA champions, earning him Newsday’s Suffolk Player of the Year. The junior was one of the most consistent scorers on Long Island, along with playing tough defense on and off the ball.

Riley had 13 games of at least 12 points and 10 rebounds as he helped lead Brentwood to a 23-2 season.

"He's got an incredible skill level and he continues to work at it,” coach Anthony Jimenez said. “He’s always working at his skill, he’s always putting the time in. He has incredible determination and like everybody else who plays the game when you are young, you have to continue to learn.”

Riley has not only continued to learn but also excel. He has generated offers from Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John’s and others. Kansas, which ended this season as the No. 1 team in the country, sent a top assistant to watch Riley this year. And he still has another season.