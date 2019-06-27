Meet Newsday's All-Long Island baseball team for the 2019 spring season.

Long Island Player of the Year: Logan Koester, Chaminade, P/OF, Sr. The 6-4 righthander was the only current Long Island high schooler chosen in this season's MLB Amateur Draft, going to the Phillies in the 32nd round. He was the CHSAA Pitcher of the Year after going 7-0 with a 0.45 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46.1 innings. He led Chaminade to the Catholic championship by working 7 2/3 innings in Game 2 against St. Anthony's as it completed a sweep with a 3-1 extra-inning win; Koester hit his state-mandated pitch limit with the Flyers one out from victory. He hit .400 with four home runs and 17 RBIs. Koester accepted a scholarship offer from George Washington.

Nassau Player of the Year: Tommy Reifler, Garden City, SS, Sr. Reifler was capable of delivering with his glove, his bat, his arm and his baserunning abilities. In 21 games with the Trojans, Reifler had hits in 19 and 12 multi-hit games. He batted .500 with 11 doubles, two triples and a homer out of the leadoff spot and scored 27 runs. He also was 14-for-15 on stolen base attempts. The Diamond Award winner as Nassau County's top position player, Reifler has accepted a scholarship and will play for Binghamton next season.

Suffolk Player of the Year: Max Nielsen, Ward Melville, P/DH, Sr. He earned the 52nd annual Carl Yastrzemski Award presented to Suffolk's top player. He finished with a 5-1 record and a school-record 103 strikeouts to go with his 1.44 ERA in 49 2/3 innings. He struck out a school-record 18 in a semifinal playoff win over West Islip. He also had three shutouts and three game-winning hits for the Suffolk League I champions. Nielsen accepted a scholarship to play at UConn.

Matt Alifano, Center Moriches, 3B/P, Sr. The Suffolk League VIII MVP led the Red Devils to the state Class B championship for the second year in a row. He had a 9-0 pitching record and struck out a school-record 18 in a 12-0 win over Pierson on April 6. His first inning two-run home run keyed a 7-1 state playoff win over Marlboro Central.

Alex Chang, Port Washington, P/OF, Sr. Combining strong pitching with a productive bat and meticulous work in the outfield, Chang helped Port Washington reach its first Nassau County final in five decades. Chang was 7-1 with a 0.93 ERA, and in his 52 2/3 innings pitched struck out a 105 with only 17 walks. He batted .457 with 26 runs, 24 RBIs and a 1.247 OPS. The Diamond Award winner as Nassau's top pitcher, Chang will play at Trinity (Connecticutt) next season.

Charlie Cucchiara, East Meadow, P, Sr. Posted an 8-2 record and averaged more than 11 strikeouts a game to lead the Jets to a Nassau Class AA semifinal appearance. Cucchiara tossed a two-hitter against Long Beach and opened his final season with a 12-strikeout win over Plainedge. He'll play at Molloy College next season.

Colin Diez, Division, OF/P, Sr. Diez was the perfect mix for the Dragons as they reached the Nassau Class A finals. As a pitcher he was 7-0 with a 1.51 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings. From the No. 2 spot in the batting order, he hit .402 with a .518 OBP and 26 runs while going 26-for-26 on stolen base attempts. His defense in centerfield was outstanding, and baserunners feared his arm. Diez will play at Queens College next season.

Travis Honeyman, Massapequa, 3B, Jr. Honeyman was a spark for the Chiefs as they won their third straight Long Island Class AA championship. Batted .387 with 29 hits, 10 doubles, two triples and a home run. He scored 21 runs and had 22 RBIs. Honeyman is committed to Boston College.

Will Kennedy, Smithtown East, 1B/P, Sr. The Suffolk League III MVP batted .390 with 18 RBIs, 18 runs and two game-winning hits in leading the Bulls to the league title. He also had a 3-1 pitching record with a 1.90 ERA. He has a scholarship to play at Hofstra.

Aidan Larkin, Chaminade, SS, Sr. Superlative in the field and clutch at the plate, Larkin was a driving force as the Flyers won the CHSAA championship. The CHSAA Player of the Year batted .429, had a .555 OBP and stole 20 bases. He has accepted a scholarship at Hofstra.

Alec Maag, Center Moriches, C, Sr. Had three RBIs in a 5-3 state semifinal win over Susquehanna Valley. Then, he led a 13-hit barrage with a long three-run home run to catapult the Red Devils to an 11-1 win over Schuylerville for the state Class B crown at Binghamton University. Batted .482 with 38 RBIs this season. He will play at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Brock Murtha, Sayville, SS, Jr. Led Sayville to its first Long Island Class A championship. Dominant at the plate (.403 avergae, three doubles, 10 home runs, 27 RBIs) and on the mound (7-2, 1.06 ERA, 81 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings), the right-hander and Notre Dame commit relished the big-time moments. In the Class A Long Island championship, he tossed a no-hitter in a 1-0 victory over Clarke. Was also All-Long Island in 2017 - the first freshman player to earn All-LI honors.

Joe Savino, Connetquot, P, Sr. The righthander helped propel the Thunderbirds to their first county title since 2015. Savino was 8-1 with six shutouts and a 0.74 ERA, including 3-0 in the postseason. Over his 57 innings, he struck out 79 and walked two. The Gibson Award winner as Suffolk's top hurler, Savino will pitch at Elon College in the fall.

Nick Schwartz, Massapequa, C, Sr. Regarded by his coaches as team leader, Schwartz helped the Chiefs capture yet another Long Island championship. He batted .431 with 31 hits, including five home runs, and drove in 29 runs. He hit safely in 20 of 22 games. A St. John's commit, Schwartz did not allow a passed ball, and threw out 10 of 19 base runners.

Brendan Turton, Clarke, P/3B, Sr. Turton was not only the Rams' ace, but also provided senior leadership that helped a relatively young Clarke team capture the Nassau Class A championship. He was 9-2 with one save and a 0.57 ERA. In 74 innings pitched, he allowed 51 hits and 24 walks while striking out 87. Turton had both wins as Clarke topped Division in three games of the county semifinals. He will play baseball at Dominican next season.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Mike Pienkos, Chaminade He surpassed the 600-win plateau this season and led the Flyers to the CHSAA regular season and playoff titles in his 37th year.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Joe Esposito, Sayville He led Sayville to the school's first Suffolk and Long Island baseball championships.