SportsHigh SchoolAll-Long Island

Newsday's All-Long Island boys badminton team 2019

By Melissa Kramer melissa.kramer@newsday.com
Meet Newsday's All-Long Island boys badminton team for the 2019 spring season.

LI Player of the Year: Samie Zia, Half Hollow Hills, Jr.

Boys Badminton - Long Island Boys Player of
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Zia won the Suffolk County individual championship, defeating Commack's Andrew Wang, 7-15, 15-10, 15-13.

Gary Jiang, Jericho, Jr.

Boys Badminton - Gary Jiang, Jericho High School
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Jiang defeated Great Neck South's Ethan Wu in three sets, 22-20,14-21, 21-9, to win the Nassau County individual championship. 

Fahad Karim, Jericho, Jr.

Boys Badminton - Fahad Karim, Jericho High School
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

 

 

Wesley Wang, Jericho, Fr.

Boys Badminton - Wesley Wang, Jericho High School
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Wang and Karim teamed to win the Nassau doubles championship. 

Chris Li, Half Hollow Hills, Jr.

Boys Badminton - Chris Li, Half Hollow Hills
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

 

 

Jacob Roedel, Half Hollow Hills, Jr.

Boys Badminton - Jacob Roedel, Half Hollow Hills
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Roedel and Li beat Lindenhurst's Devin Scali and Joe Biscardi to win the Suffolk County  doubles championship, 15-3, 15-8. 

Coach of the Year: Jesus Valdes, Commack

Boys Badminton - Boys Coach of the Year,
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Valdes led Commack to an 18-0 record and its first Suffolk County boys team championship.

