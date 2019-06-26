Newsday's All-Long Island boys badminton team 2019
Meet Newsday's All-Long Island boys badminton team for the 2019 spring season.
LI Player of the Year: Samie Zia, Half Hollow Hills, Jr.
Zia won the Suffolk County individual championship, defeating Commack's Andrew Wang, 7-15, 15-10, 15-13.
Gary Jiang, Jericho, Jr.
Jiang defeated Great Neck South's Ethan Wu in three sets, 22-20,14-21, 21-9, to win the Nassau County individual championship.
Fahad Karim, Jericho, Jr.
Wesley Wang, Jericho, Fr.
Wang and Karim teamed to win the Nassau doubles championship.
Chris Li, Half Hollow Hills, Jr.
Jacob Roedel, Half Hollow Hills, Jr.
Roedel and Li beat Lindenhurst's Devin Scali and Joe Biscardi to win the Suffolk County doubles championship, 15-3, 15-8.
Coach of the Year: Jesus Valdes, Commack
Valdes led Commack to an 18-0 record and its first Suffolk County boys team championship.
