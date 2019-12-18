Meet the players who earned first-team honors for Newsday's All-Long Island boys cross country team in 2019.

Newsday Runner of the Year: Kal Lewis, Shelter Island, Sr.

Since he was in middle school, Lewis has built his high school running legacy. This year, he cemented it. The Iowa-bound senior almost let loose his stranglehold on Class D cross country at the state level, only to snatch it back in thrilling fashion.

Lewis braved snow, patches of ice, and frigid temperatures en route to his third straight Class D public school state championship. He came from behind to beat Beaver River's Colton Kempney in 14:28.1 on the 2.8-mile course at SUNY-Plattsburgh on Nov. 16. The course was shortened slightly because of the snow and ice on the ground.

Lewis, on top of being the Class D champion, ran the second fastest time of the afternoon, regardless of class. Only Sam Lawler of Pittsford Mendon was faster on that day. Not a bad way to say goodbye to high school cross country in one of the most competitive states in the nation.