Meet Newsday's All-Long Island boys golf team for the 2019 spring season.

Long Island Golfer of the Year: Shane DeVincenzo, Port Jefferson, Sr. After winning the county championship for the second year in a row, DeVincenzo placed second in the state tournament with a two-day total of 148. In his fourth straight state appearance, he marked a five-stroke improvement from last year. DeVincenzo will compete at Fairfield University next season.

Nassau Golfer of the Year: Adam Xiao, Manhasset, Sr. Xiao shot a 3-over par 75 in the final round at Eisenhower Red for a 156 total to become Nassau's first four-time county champion. After winning the state title as a junior, Xiao finished fifth at the state tournament this season. Xiao will play at Harvard next season.

Max Van Son, Cold Spring Harbor, Jr. Van Son, a two-time All-LI selection, finished second at the county championship with a 159 and tied for seventh at the state tournament.

Turner Foster, East Hampton, Sr. Foster finished second at the county championship and 14th in the state tournament. He will golf at Loyola University (Maryland) next season.

Raymond Gresalfi, Great Neck South, Sr. Gresalfi placed fourth in the county tournament and tied for 22nd in state play.

Declan Kilduff, Chaminade, Soph. Kilduff shot a 6-over 78 at Eisenhower Red and won a three-way playoff on the final hole to win the CHSAA championship.