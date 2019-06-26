TODAY'S PAPER
Newsday's All-Long Island boys golf team 2019

By Nick Fessenden nick.fessenden@newsday.com
Meet Newsday's All-Long Island boys golf team for the 2019 spring season.

Long Island Golfer of the Year: Shane DeVincenzo, Port Jefferson, Sr.

Shane DeVincenzo, Port Jefferson at the 2017 Newsday
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

After winning the county championship for the second year in a row, DeVincenzo placed second in the state tournament with a two-day total of 148. In his fourth straight state appearance, he marked a five-stroke improvement from last year.  DeVincenzo will compete at Fairfield University next season.  

Nassau Golfer of the Year: Adam Xiao, Manhasset, Sr.

Adam Xiao of Manhasset takes a break during
Photo Credit: Dawn McCormick

Xiao shot a 3-over par 75 in the final round at Eisenhower Red for a 156 total to become Nassau's first four-time county champion. After winning the state title as a junior, Xiao finished fifth at the state tournament this season. Xiao will play at Harvard next season. 

Max Van Son, Cold Spring Harbor, Jr.

Max Van Son from Cold Spring Harbor's boys
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Van Son, a two-time All-LI selection, finished second at the county championship with a 159 and tied for seventh at the state tournament. 

Turner Foster, East Hampton, Sr.

East Hampton's Turner Foster tees off at the
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Foster finished second at the county championship and 14th in the state tournament. He will golf at Loyola University (Maryland) next season.  

Raymond Gresalfi, Great Neck South, Sr.

Raymond Gresalfi of Great Neck South prepares to
Photo Credit: Dawn McCormick

Gresalfi placed fourth in the county tournament and tied for 22nd in state play.

Declan Kilduff, Chaminade, Soph.

Boys Golf - Declan Kilduff, Chaminade High School
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Kilduff shot a 6-over 78 at Eisenhower Red and won a three-way playoff on the final hole to win the CHSAA championship. 

Coach of the Year: Dean Strohmayer, Syosset

Boys Golf - Coach of the Year, Dean
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Syosset sent two golfers to the state tournament, defeated defending champion Manhasset in the county championship and beat Ward Melville to win the program's fourth Long Island title.

