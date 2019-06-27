Meet Newsday's All-Long Island boys lacrosse team for the 2019 spring season.

LI Player of the Year: Brennan O’Neill, Jr., A, St. Anthony’s Widely considered the top junior in the country, he lived up to the hype, finishing with 56 goals and 16 assists. Thrived in the physical game, making space for himself in front of the net and beating consistent double teams. Committed to Duke.

Suffolk Player of the Year: Dylan Pallonetti, Sr., A, Ward Melville Leader of the Patriots offense and a multi-year varsity starter, scored 46 goals with 13 assists in his final season. Talented dodger with a quick release. Scored eight goals against Whitman and six goals against Floyd. Committed to Maryland.

Nassau Player of the Year: Angelo Petrakis, Sr., FOGO, Massapequa A dominant specialist, was the spark that made the Massapequa offense go. Won more than 85 percent of his faceoffs and helped the Class A state champions average 12.9 goals per game. Committed to Cornell.

Xavier Arline, Jr, A, Shoreham-Wading River Used his speed to his advantage, dodging defenders and finding the back of the net. Led Suffolk County with 70 goals and 67 assists, including five goals and two assists in the Wildcats' 12-7 victory over Jamesville-DeWitt in the Class C state championship. Committed to North Carolina.

Eddie Arnold, Sr., D, Manhasset Skilled defender, who was at his best scooping up ground balls and executing on the clear. Also an excellent shooter, he netted a goal against Calhoun and three assists during the season. Committed to Penn.

Jake Bonomi, Sr., A, St. Anthony’s Scored 55 goals with 13 assists to spark St. Anthony's to a CHSAA AAA state championship. An opportunistic scorer, he netted the winning goal with 4:03 left against Chaminade in the state title game. Committed to Michigan.

Kenny Brower, Sr, D, Massapequa Lockdown on-the-ball defender, frequently assigned the opponent's top scorer. The backbone of the Massapequa defense, which allowed 8.1 goals in 20 games, and capped the season with the Class A state title. Committed to Duke.

Conor Calderone, Sr, FOGO, Smithtown West A force at the 'x,' winning over 90 percent of his faceoffs and was also an offensive threat after gaining possession. Scored two goals with two assists, in transition, setting up a Smithtown West team that averaged 14.1 goals per game. Committed to Maryland.

Greg Campisi, Sr., LSM, St. Anthony’s A dominant two-way player, and captain, who was comfortable on either side of the field, pushing the ball in transition and shutting down opposing offenses. Finished with four goals and two assists. Committed to Harvard.

Liam Entenmann, Sr., G, Chaminade Willing to put his body on the line, consistently made big stops in big games and finished the season with 100 saves. Had 16 saves against St. Anthony's in April and built a reputation as a wall against low-angle shots. Committed to Notre Dame.

Colin Hart, Sr., D, Garden City Shutdown defender who rarely let opposing offenses settle and served as the vocal leader of a Trojans back line that gave up 75 goals in 17 games. Frequently went one-on-one with opponent's top scorer. Committed to Brown.

Christian Mule, Sr., A, Half Hollow Hills West Finished with over 100 points for the second straight season, tallying 56 goals and 46 assists. Scored six goals vs. Huntington and Bellport. A crafty scorer, able to dodge defenders with ease and find the open man on the field. Committed to Duke.

Tom Rogan, Sr., A, Chaminade Stood out among a handful of dominant scorers, with 29 goals and 18 assists. Athletic and talented in front of the net, recorded seven multi-goal games, including a six-goal performance against Manhasset. Committed to Dartmouth.

John Sidorski, Sr. A, East Islip A top-five scorer in Suffolk, finished with 45 goals and 48 assists. Quick on his feet, could finish and feed anywhere on the field. Recorded ten points (eight goals and two assists) against Half Hollow Hills West and recorded five four-goal games. Committed to Michigan.

Joey Spallina, Fr., A, Mount Sinai First freshman to be named All-Long Island first team, was a scoring threat every time he touched the ball. Finished with 65 goals and 66 assists, sparking Mount Sinai's 18-game win streak and led the Mustangs to a Suffolk C championship appearance.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Tim Radomski, Massapequa After falling to Ward Melville in back-to-back Long Island championships in 2017 and 2018, led the Chiefs (18-2) to a victory over the Patriots and the Class A state title.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Mike Taylor, Shoreham-Wading River Guided a young Wildcats (18-3) squad to the Class C state crown, and survived a dramatic playoff run, including an OT win over Mount Sinai in the county final.