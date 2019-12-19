Meet the players who earned Newsday's All-Long Island first- and second-team honors for boys soccer in 2019.

Newsday Player of the Year: Lorenzo Selini, Newfield, Midfielder, Jr. Selini put in another dynamic campaign in the Newfield midfield, earning a first-team All-Long Island selection for the second consecutive season. He scored 12 goals and had 10 assists despite drawing the constant attention of opposing defenses, and his all-around skill set was apparent throughout the season.

Nassau Player of the Year: Mauricio Puerto-Quintanilla, Lawrence, Forward, Sr. Puerto-Quintanilla again was one of the most prolific offensive players on Long Island as he earned his second straight spot on the All-Long Island first team. He scored 31 goals and had six assists for the county semifinalists.

Zane Brown, St. John the Baptist, Midfielder, Sr. His elite playmaking was an asset for the Cougars, and he also scored seven goals.

Gio Fabiano, Carle Place, Forward, Sr. He scored 20 goals and had eight assists to lead the Frogs to the Nassau Class B title.

Jack Fridman, Port Washington, Forward, Sr. He had nine assists and controlled the midfield for the Vikings.

Justin Galluzzo, Commack, Forward, Sr. He scored 20 goals to help the Cougars reach the county championship.

Alex Garcia, Brentwood, Defender, Sr. The top defensive player on Long Island anchored the backline for the Class AA state champions, who only allowed 12 goals all season.

Joseph Griffin, Garden City, Goalkeeper, Sr. Griffin made 85 saves this season, and his passing from the back helped the Trojans reach the county final.

Luca Iacono, Chaminade, Midfielder, Sr. Iacono ensured the Flyers always controlled the middle of the field, and that helped Chaminade win the league regular-season title.

Ari Kantorowitz, Jericho, F, Sr. Kantorowitz led Long Island with 35 goals to help Jericho capture the state Class A title.

Jordan Miller, Jericho, Midfielder, Sr. Miller led Long Island with 23 assists and also scored 17 goals, including three in the Jayhawks' state Class A championship win.

Richard Morel, Whitman, Forward, Jr. Morel scored 13 goals and also had six assists for the Wildcats.

Juan Ponce, Amityville, Midfield, Soph. Ponce led Suffolk in points with 40 (21 goals, 19 assists).

Nassau Coach of the Year: Dani Braga, Jericho Braga coached the Jayhawks to the Class A state championship as they went 20-1-1 and finished the season on a 19-match winning streak.

Suffolk County Coach of the Year: Ron Eden, Brentwood Eden's Indians went 22-0 and won the Class AA state championship.