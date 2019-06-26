Meet Newsday's All-Long Island boys tennis team for the 2019 spring season.

Long Island Player of the Year: Kabir Rajpal, Syosset, Jr.

Kabir Rajpal never gave up.

He admitted he was an underdog going into the state boys final against Geneva's Ryan Fishback and quickly dropped the first set, 6-0, at the National Tennis Center in Flushing on June 1.

But he battled back to win the second, 6-3, and force a third set with the 2018 state runner- up. Although he came up short he was glad he was able to put up a fight.

"I'm happy how I played, especially after that first set," he said after the match. "It looked like it was going to be a blowout and I'm proud of myself, I stayed in it."

Rajpal battled the heat and some of the toughest competition over that weekend and advanced further than any other Long Island player. He also won the Nassau individual title earlier two weeks prior.