Newsday's All-Long Island boys tennis team 2019
Meet Newsday's All-Long Island boys tennis team for the 2019 spring season.
Long Island Player of the Year: Kabir Rajpal, Syosset, Jr.
Kabir Rajpal never gave up.
He admitted he was an underdog going into the state boys final against Geneva's Ryan Fishback and quickly dropped the first set, 6-0, at the National Tennis Center in Flushing on June 1.
But he battled back to win the second, 6-3, and force a third set with the 2018 state runner- up. Although he came up short he was glad he was able to put up a fight.
"I'm happy how I played, especially after that first set," he said after the match. "It looked like it was going to be a blowout and I'm proud of myself, I stayed in it."
Rajpal battled the heat and some of the toughest competition over that weekend and advanced further than any other Long Island player. He also won the Nassau individual title earlier two weeks prior.
Suffolk Player of the Year: Alex Rzehak, Harborfields, Sr.
Rzehak spent the last two years as an alternate for the state tournament after falling just short of qualifying - and he wasn't going to be denied in his senior year.
Rzehak defeated Mike Koscinski of Center Moriches, 6-3, 6-1, in the final on May 18 to finally reach his goal. He became Harborfields' first county champion and led a Tornadoes squad that reached the semifinals of the team tournament.
Karan Amin, Wheatley, Sr.
Amin finished second in the Nassau tournament, bowing out to eventual state runner-up Kabir Rajpal of Syosset. He was the only Long Island competitor other than Rajpal to reach at least the quarterfinals at the state tournament.
Mike Koscinski, Center Moriches, Jr.
Koscinski finished off a standout season by finishing second in the Suffolk individual tournament and winning his opening match at the state tournament.
Evan Brady, Chaminade, Sr.
Brady had another stellar year, going undefeated at first singles in league play. He capped it with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Tavish McNulty of St. Anthony's in the CHSAA individual final.
Mikey Weitz, Roslyn, Soph.
Adrian Tsui, Roslyn, Sr.
Weitz and Tsui joined to win the Nassau doubles championship with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Hewlett's Logan Fliegel and Stephan Gershfeld.
They then went on a run in the state tournament, advancing to the semifinals before losing a hard fought three-set to the eventual champions.They also led Roslyn to the top seed in the Nassau county team playoffs and a berth in the semifinals.
Michael Han, Half Hollow Hills East, Soph.
Albert Cheng, Half Hollow Hills East, Soph.
Han and Cheng defeated James Yu and Eddie Liao of Commack, 6-3, 6-2, to capture the Suffolk doubles championship. They also helped lead the Thunderbirds to another Suffolk team championship, with Han winning the clinching match over Commack.
Coach of the Year: Shane Helfner, Port Washington
Helfner guided his team to an end-of-the-year 10-match win streak, and captured the Long Island team championship by knocking off the top two seeds in Nassau and Suffolk's top team in Hills East.
