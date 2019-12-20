Meet the players who earned Newsday's All-Long Island first- and second-team honors for boys volleyball team in 2019.

Newsday LI Player of the Year: Trey Cole, Connetquot, OH, Sr. Cole, one of the premier outside hitting talents in the country, tallied 198 kills and 119 digs for the Thunderbirds, who finished 11-4 in 2019. The Pepperdine commit also recorded 28 blocks and 19 aces this season. One of Cole's standout performances of the season came in a 3-1 victory over Smithtown East on Oct. 3, when he imposed his will by recording 28 kills and 10 blocks. Connetquot coach Jess Perry said of Cole: "Our program has become better every year since Trey began playing varsity as an 8th grader. He is a legendary athlete for Connetquot boys volleyball."

Nassau Player of the Year: Nick Bianco, Massapequa, OH, Sr. Bianco solidified his status as one of the elite outside hitters in Nassau, racking up 324 kills, 47 aces and 18 blocks in 2019. His remarkable talent and leadership were on full display with a 23-kill performance in a 3-2 victory over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK in the Nassau Class A final, propelling the Chiefs to their second county championship in three seasons. The Chiefs finished 15-3 overall en route to an appearance in the Long Island championship. "Up until a few weeks ago, we hadn't beaten this team during my time here," Bianco said following the county final. "Knowing that we could take them down, it was a big confidence-booster. It just proved to us that we knew we could beat any team."

Ryan Barnett, Westhampton, OH, Jr. Barnett sparked Westhampton throughout the season and led the Hurricanes to both their first county title and Long Island championship in program history.

Adam Burk, Eastport-South Manor, OH, Sr. Burk recorded 214 kills, 76 digs and 16 aces for the 12-3 Sharks this season.

Anthony Canaletich, Smithtown West, OH, Sr. Canaletich averaged 18 kills, eight digs and two aces per match during the regular season. He later averaged 22 kills, seven digs and three aces per match during the playoffs, where he helped lead Smithtown West to a county final appearance.

Robert Copozzi, Center Moriches, OH, Sr. Copozzi provided Center Moriches with consistent production on the outside with 179 kills, 100 digs, 17 aces and 14 blocks.

AJ Fitzgerald, Sachem North, OH, Sr. Fitzgerald built on a strong 2018 campaign and filled the role of Sachem North's primary scoring option seamlessly, as he recorded 307 kills, 90 digs, 27 aces and 14 blocks this season. His timely hitting throughout the season played a key role in Sachem's return to the Division I state championship match, where the Flaming Arrows suffered their only loss of the season.

Aidan Gregory, Massapequa, S, Sr. Gregory lifted the Chiefs with his playmaking ability throughout their run to a Nassau Class A title and appearance in the Long Island championship.

CJ Johnson, Sachem North, S, Sr. Johnson racked up 614 assists, 72 digs and 16 aces in 2019 and was another key playmaker for Sachem.

Finn McCandless, Lindenhurst, M/OH, Sr. McCandless had 221 kills, 178 digs, 28 blocks and 12 aces for the Bulldogs.

Ryan Parker, Northport, S, Sr. Parker recorded 281 assists, 197 kills, 172 digs, 25 blocks and 12 aces for the Tigers this season. He also posted a serving percentage of 80.

Sean Vieira, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, OH, Sr. Vieira was a major contributor for Plainview, which finished the season 16-2 and appeared in the Nassau Class A final

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Jackie Reed, Westhampton Reed led the Hurricanes (12-7) to both their first county title and Long Island championship in program history, as Westhampton defeated Hauppauge in the Suffolk Division II final before earning a 3-2 victory over Long Beach in the Long Island Class B championship.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Elissa DiSalvo, Massapequa In her first season as the program's head coach after previously serving as an assistant, DiSalvo helped guide the Chiefs to their second Nassau Class A title in three years with a 3-2 victory over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK.