Meet the players who earned first- and second-team honors for Newsday's All-Long Island field hockey team in 2019.

Newsday Player of the Year: Kristen Shanahan, Sachem East, M, Sr. Able to make something happen anywhere on the field, Shanahan was a playmaker in the truest sense of the word throughout her senior season. The midfielder led Long Island in points for the second straight year, racking up 24 goals and 16 assists. Shanahan also was capable of dropping back on defense, contributing to a unit that posted 15 shutouts. That included a 3-0 victory over Massapequa in the Long Island Class A championship, the second straight title for Sachem East. "Kristen is a true competitor, loves a challenge, and has been a solid force on our team for many years," coach Tina Moon said. "The beauty of her play is her mindset and the ability she has take it up another notch on both ends of the field." Moon called Shanahan "so fun to watch, the natural talent she has with movement and her stick skills are incredible both offensively and defensively." A leader for the Flaming Arrows, Shanahan embraced the pressure whenever Sachem East needed a jumpstart . She took, and connected on, a penalty stroke in both the Suffolk championship and state Class A semifinal. Shanahan's dominant play on both sides of the field earned her Newsday's Long Island Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Nassau Player of the Year: Sarah Killcommons, Garden City, D/M, Jr. A do-it-all player for the Trojans, Killcommons expanded her game this season, capable of scoring or locking down on defense and stepping up on both sides of Garden City's penalty corners. "She's a very versatile player that can play anywhere on the field and play it well," coach Diane Chapman said. "She's got great stick work, speed and game sense. She's very poised and confident." Killcommons finished with seven goals, including the lone tally in the state Class B semifinal, and eight assists. She also was part of a Garden City defense that allowed only 11 goals as the Trojans captured their seventh straight Long Island championship.

Katie Allen, Sachem East, M, Sr. A multi-year standout for the Flaming Arrows, Allen found success across the field this fall. She racked up three goals and five assists, while also being able to slow down opposing team's rushes in the midfield and taking on players one-on-one.

Emiline Biggin, Carle Place, F, Sr. A multi-year starter and offensive leader for the Frogs, Biggin finished tied for third in scoring in Nassau with 19 points on 11 goals and eight assists this season. She recorded five multi-point games, including a two-goal performance in the state Class C semifinal.

Jenna Halpin, Locust Valley, M, Jr. Halpin's 22 points this fall were tops in Nassau. She scored five goals, but it was her ability to set up her teammates that proved key for Locust Valley. Halpin totaled 17 assists for the Falcons.

Hayley Hayden, Northport, G, Sr. In her first season as a varsity starter, Hayden was a consistent wall. She totaled 123 saves and eight shutouts in 16 games for the Tigers, while recording six double-digit save performances.

Elizabeth Masera, Eastport-South Manor, F, Sr. Masera finished fifth in scoring in Suffolk with 13 goals and eight assists (21 points) and six multi-point games. She recorded the assist in the seventh-seeded Sharks' 1-0 victory over Northport in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals before helping to lead ESM to an appearance in the title game.

Kristin Quinn, Ward-Melville, D, Sr. A leader on the Ward Melville defense, Quinn helped the Patriots record seven shutouts. In 18 games, Ward Melville allowed more than two goals only once and outscored opponents 51-17.

Kelly Rosenfeld, Massapequa, F/M, Sr. Rosenfeld finished with six goals and 10 assists in 15 games, including six multi-point games. Able to find the back of the net or set up her teammates, Rosenfeld helped the Chiefs average nearly three goals a game en route to the program's third straight Nassau Class A championship.

Kylie Tierney, Garden City, M, Sr. One of the offensive leaders of the Trojans, Tierney finished with nine points on six goals and three assists. She also recorded the lone goal in Garden City's victory over Manhasset in the Nassau Class B final and scored a goal in the Long Island championship.

Morgan Wooley, Bayport-Blue Point, F/M, Sr. A threat every time the ball touched her stick, Wooley finished sixth in Suffolk in scoring with 16 goals and four assists. She recorded five multi-point games, including a three-point performance against Sayville, leading the Phantoms to their first Suffolk Class B title.

Morgan Zimmerman, Sachem East, D, Jr. Zimmerman was part of a dominant Sachem East defense that allowed only seven goals and posted 15 shutouts in 19 games. In regular-season play, Zimmerman and the Sachem East back line gave up two goals.

Nassau Coach Year: Diane Chapman, Garden City The Trojans have won 25 county titles in the last 26 seasons after topping Manhasset 1-0 in the Nassau B final and have captured seven straight Long Island championships.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Megan Mathesen, Eastport-South Manor The Sharks started the season 2-4 before hitting their stride down the stretch, culminating in back-to-back 1-0 victories over Northport and Smithtown West in the playoffs, making a Suffolk Class A title-game appearance as the seventh seed.