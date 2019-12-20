Meet the players who earned Newsday's All-Long Island first-team honors for football in 2019.

Jack Cheshire, Sayville, QB, Jr. He emerged as one of Long Island's top quarterbacks this season. Cheshire set the record for touchdown passes in a single season with 43 - surpassing the 40 thrown by Sayville alum Jack Coan in 2014. He was the second quarterback to throw for more than 3,000 yards in a season with 3,215.

Dan Villari, Plainedge, QB, Sr. The Thorp Award winner, presented to Nassau's top player, rushed for 1,505 yards and scored 25 touchdowns. He passed for 1,358 yards and 13 touchdowns and led the Red Devils to the Long Island Class III title with a 12-0 record. He also earned the Snyder Award given to Nassau's top quarterback.

Jaden AlfanoStJohn, Westhampton Beach, RB, Sr. The 60th recipient of the Hansen Award is the third consecutive player from Westhampton Beach to receive the prestigious honor. AlfanoStJohn rushed for 1,570 yards and 25 touchdowns on 224 carries. He also set the Westhampton Beach school record with eight interceptions in a season. He added 86 tackles. He is committed to play at LIU.

Hugh Kelleher, MacArthur, RB, Sr. The Thorp Award finalist had 1,849 yards and 21 touchdowns on 159 carries as MacArthur rolled to 10 straight wins this season. He averaged 10 yards per rush. He also had 83 tackles at linebacker.

Jordan DeLucia, Kellenberg, RB, Sr. He was selected for Newsday's inaugural Rich Reichert Award as the Catholic League Player of the Year. He rushed for 1,931 yards and 23 touchdowns on 218 carries. He rushed for 200 or more yards in six games. He had 31 receptions for 603 yards and six scores. He also passed for two scores.

Brock Murtha, Sayville, WR, Sr. He earned the LaBue Award as Suffolk's top scholar athlete and the Cassese Award as Suffolk's top defensive back. He led Sayville to the Suffolk Division III title and broke the Long Island record for touchdown receptions in a season with 20. He had 1,139 yards receiving and 67 catches. He will play baseball at Notre Dame.

Donovan Pepe, Plainedge, WR, Sr. The 6-4 receiver was the go-to option for Villari and finished the season with 24 receptions for 505 yards and five scores. He alsowas a lockdown defensive back in coverage.

Andrew Minelli, Floyd, TE, Sr. The 6-3, 240-pound tight end was a big target for quarterback Tom Verga on an offense that rarely needed to throw the ball. He had two touchdown catches, but his real value came in the Colonials' run game where Minelli could be seen leading the way as Floyd rushed for more than 3,300 yards. He also had 47 tackles, including 10 for a loss and 2 sacks.

Christian Sullivan, Garden City, OL, Sr. The most versatile of all players on the Garden City squad moving to multiple positions on both sides of the ball. Sullivan led the Trojans to the Nassau Conference II title. His move to offensive tackle keyed an explosive offensive line.

Myles Norris, Freeport, OL, Sr. The Martone Award finalist is one of the most dominating offensive linemen in the Freeport program since - ready for it - former Freeport Thorp Award winner D'Brickashaw Ferguson, who went on to a brilliant NFL career with the Jets.

Will Ruckert, Lindenhurst, OL, Sr. The emotional leader of the Bulldogs' run to the Long Island Class II title. He had 90 tackles, including 14 for a loss, and 14 sacks, with11 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries. He also anchored the offensive line.

Sean Tierney, MacArthur, OL, Sr. The Martone Award winner was the key cog in an offensive line that cleared the way for more than 3,000 yards rushing. Tierney is a two-time All-Long Island selection.

William Pickett, South Side, All-purpose, Sr. The Thorp Award nominee was the key to the South Side offense, mixing his running ability with a strong arm. He rushed for 1,337 yards and 13 touchdowns and passed for 1,254 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Xavier Arline, Shoreham-Wading River, All-purpose, Sr. The Hansen Award finalist led the Wildcats to the Long Island Class IV title as a dual threat from the quarterback position. He rushed for 2,319 yards and 41 touchdowns on 229 carries for an average of 10 yards per carry. He also passed for 11 scores and 1,237 yards, completing 58% of his passes. Most teams did not dare throw his way - and when they did he had three interceptions.

Tyler Shannon, Comsewogue, DL, Sr. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain, who had 41 tackles, including 11 tackles for a loss, and seven sacks. The 6-3, 275-pounder was an athletic lineman knocking down four passes and forcing three fumbles.

Eric Suda, Patchogue-Medford, DL, Sr. The 6-5, 240-pounder moved between nose guard, end and tackle for the Raiders' defense. He finished with 71 tackles, including 10 tackles for a loss, and six sacks.

Michael Loughran, Longwood, DL, Sr. He earned the Zellner Award as Suffolk's top lineman this season at 6-2 and 245 pounds. He was a noticeable force on both sides of the ball. He made a big impact on defense with 74 tackles, including 23 tackles for a loss, eight sacks and a fumble recovery.

Tristan Saab, Freeport, DL, Sr. The defensive lineman had 40 solo tackles, including 12 for a loss. and four sacks, leading the Red Devils' defense to a second straight Long Island Class I title.

Jack Winey, Lindenhurst, LB, Jr. He was known as the hammer of a Lindy defense that yielded the fewest points on Long Island this season. He totaled 152 tackles, six sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries and earned Newsday's Rob Burnett Award as Suffolk's Defensive Player of the Year. He was a finalist for the Hansen Award, leading Lindy to the Long Island Class II championship. He was also an excellent blocking fullback who rushed for 649 yards and five touchdowns.

Kyle Haff, West Islip, LB, Sr. He earned the Collotta Award given to Suffolk's top linebacker with 85 solo tackles, 20 assists, six sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception. He was also the lead blocker on a West Islip offense that kept the ball on the ground most of the time. He was a finalist for the Rob Burnett Award.

Matt Robbert, Centereach, LB, Sr. He was the do-it-all player for the Cougars. He had 38 tackles, including eight for a loss, 10 sacks and two fumble recoveries. He carried the ball 105 times for 781 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He also had 25 receptions for 452 yards and five scores. He is committed to Cornell.

Makhai Jinks, Freeport, LB, Sr. The Thorp Award finalist was a two-way impact player. He had 39 tackles, including seven for a loss, for the Red Devils' defense. He added 754 rushing yards and scored 19 touchdowns. He scored five touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Floyd in the Long Island Class I championship.

Dion Kuinlan, Plainedge, LB, Sr. The scrappy linebacker had 55 tackles, including two tackles for a loss, three sacks and two interceptions. He also rushed 112 times for 842 yards and 14 scores for the Long Island Class II champions.

Terrance Edmond, Freeport, DB, Sr. The electric Edmond was equally good on both sides of the ball. He engineered a Freeport offense that averaged 42 points per game and he rushed 80 times for 722 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging nine yards a carry. He was rarely tested at defensive back, intercepting a pass with seven pass breakups.

Cole Bunicci, Connetquot, DB, Sr. The strong safety had 142 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups. He also had 49 receptions for 864 yards and 10 touchdowns - all school records. He earned Suffolk's Most Outstanding Wide Receiver Award. He is committed to Stony Brook University.

Anthony Carroll, East Islip, DB, Sr. The four-year starter totaled 77 tackles, including seven for a loss, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He also had 33 receptions for 402 yards and three touchdowns.

Jayvian Allen, Freeport, All-purpose, Jr. The ball hawk of the Red Devils' championship defense had a major impact in the Long Island Class I title game. He made the key strip of a ball carrier on Floyd's first possession of the third quarter, setting up the go-ahead touchdown as Freeport scored 29 unanswered points to win the crown. He finished the season with 26 tackles, including three for a loss, five pass breakups, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He had 48 carries for 480 yards and 12 touchdowns, and had two kickoff returns for touchdowns and one punt return for a touchdown.Jayvian Allen of Freeport poses for a portrait during Newsday's ALL Long Island Football team photo shoot at Newsday Headquarters in Melville on December 16th 2019.

Kevin Wilson, Farmingdale, All-purpose, Sr. He scored six touchdowns in a semifinal playoff win over Oceanside, including a strip fumble return for a score. He finished with 1,005 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns. He had 16 receptions for 200 yards and two scores. He also had a kickoff return for a score. He had 74 tackles, including eight for a loss, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. That is as all-purpose as it gets.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Rob Shaver, Plainedge Led Plainedge to the school's first Long Island Class III championship with a 56-20 win over Sayville. The Red Devils were 12-0 this season.